Netanyahu claims Ali Larijani dead, urges Iranians to 'take fate in own hands'
Netanyahu claimed that they are “undermining” the current regime in Iran in hope to give Iranians the opportunity to oust it.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Iran's top security official Ali Larijani was killed in strikes carried out by Israel on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, just hours after Israel's defence minister Israel made the same announcement.
However, Tehran has not yet confirmed the death of Larijani, who was Iran's top nuclear negotiator and a close ally of late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Follow LIVE updates on US Iran war
Apart from Larijani, Netanyahu also said that Israel killed Gholam Reza Soleimani, another top security official of Iran and the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer paramilitary Basij force.
“This morning we eliminated Ali Larijani. Ali Larijani is the boss of the Revolutionary Guards, which is the gang of gangsters that actually runs Iran. Alongside him, we also eliminated the commander of the Basij—the henchmen of the gangsters, who spread terror in the streets of Tehran and other Iranian cities against the population. We're operating there too; operating from the air with Air Force planes, with drones,” Netanyahu said in a post on X accompanied by a video of him.
Also Read | As Israel claims Ali Larijani dead, questions over who might take over as Iran's security chief
Giving Iranians ‘opportunity to take their fate in own hands’
Netanyahu claimed that they are “undermining” the current regime in Iran in hope to give Iranians the opportunity to oust it and take their faith “into their own hands".
“We're undermining this regime in the hope of giving the Iranian people a chance to oust it. It won't happen all at once, it won't happen easily. But if we persist in this—we'll give them the opportunity to take their fate into their own hands,” he wrote.
'Plenty of surprises'
The Israeli Prime Minister then went on to say that he had a conversation with US President Donald Trump on Monday and that there was “cooperation” between the air forces and navies of both the countries.
“In parallel, we're helping our American friends in the Gulf,” he said before adding that there are “plenty of surprises”.
"We'll help both with indirect attacks, which create immense pressure on the Iranian regime, and with direct operations. There are still plenty of surprises. "With stratagems shall we wage war." We won't reveal all the stratagems here, but I told you: there are many of them."
US fighting ‘shoulder to shoulder’
Netanyahu also mentioned the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel which triggered the over two year long war in Gaza and said that at the time, Israel was “on the brink of abyss” but now they are a “mighty power”. He claimed that the United States is fighting with Israel “shoulder to shoulder”.
“I ask you simply to ignore the channels of gloom. We are achieving historic accomplishments. We, with God's help, have reached a situation after October 7th, when we were on the brink of the abyss, and now we are a mighty power, almost a global one, with the friend who is the global superpower, fighting shoulder to shoulder,” he said.
“That's already a tremendous achievement in the face of all the threats that will come upon us. What other country has these capabilities? They're all under attack here. Who has our strengths, the strengths of the alliances, of the IDF, of the Air Force, and of a strong people? So stay strong.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNikita Sharma
Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV.Read More