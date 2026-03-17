As Israel claims Ali Larijani dead, questions over who might take over as Iran's security chief

As the world waits for confirmation from Iran regarding the aleged death of its top security chief Ali Larijani, questions have now been raised as to who might take over as Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SSNSC). Iranian security chief Ali Larijani last seen in a pro-government rally in Tehran, Iran on March 13, 2026, (Ali Larijani via X )

On Tuesday, Israel announced that Larijani had been targeted in overnight strikes and has been “eliminated”. Follow LIVE updates on US-Iran war here

"This morning we eliminated Ali Larijani, the boss of the Revolutionary Guards, which is the gang of gangsters that actually runs Iran," Netanyahu said in a televised statement, hours after Israeli defence minister Israel Katz and the IDF stated that the Iranian security chief was dead.

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Larijani's post on X after Israel's claims leader 'eliminated' Speculation regarding Larijani's death took social media by a storm, especially after a post was made from the Iranian leader's X account, shortly after Israel's announcement.

In his post, Larijani paid tribute to the “martyrs” of the Islamic Republic.

“On the occasion of the funeral ceremony for the valiant martyrs of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Navy: Their memory will forever remain in the heart of the Iranian nation, and these martyrdoms will strengthen the foundation of the Islamic Republic's Army for years to come within the structure of the armed forces. I beseech the Almighty God for the highest ranks for these dear martyrs,” the post read in Farsi.

With Larijani's death yet to be confirmed, the key question arises - who will take over as Tehran's security chief?

Who will succeed Larijani? One likely name is Mohsen Rezaei. Rezaei, the former IRGC commander, was named as Mojtaba Khamenei's military aide on Monday.

Rezaei has served as the Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC for 16 years (1981-97), a tenure that began when he was just 27 and the Islamic Revolution was barely two years old.

Furthermore, Rezaei has also contested for the presidential elections in Iran on numerous occasions.

The Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SSNSC) is responsible for coordinating the country's highest decision-making body on matters of defense, intelligence, and foreign policy. The security body, which is led by Larijani, directly reports to the Supreme Leader of Iran.