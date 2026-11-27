The country’s center-right National Party and its smaller right-wing allies New Zealand First and ACT won 65 seats in an expanded 130-seat parliament, after nearly 400,000 so-called special votes were tallied alongside a recount of ordinary votes

FILE PHOTO: Leader of the Opportunity Party, Qiulae Wong, poses at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, October 8, 2026. HAGEN HOPKINS/AAP/via REUTERS. (via REUTERS)

New Zealand’s election ended in a deadlock this week after the counting of late ballots, putting the future of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s government in the hands of a 38-year-old political novice who became leader of her party after answering a job ad.

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New Zealand’s election ended in a deadlock this week after the counting of late ballots, putting the future of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s government in the hands of a 38-year-old political novice who became leader of her party after answering a job ad.

PREMIUM FILE PHOTO: Leader of the Opportunity Party, Qiulae Wong, poses at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, October 8, 2026. HAGEN HOPKINS/AAP/via REUTERS. (via REUTERS) more less

The country’s center-right National Party and its smaller right-wing allies New Zealand First and ACT won 65 seats in an expanded 130-seat parliament, after nearly 400,000 so-called special votes were tallied alongside a recount of ordinary votes cast before and on the Nov. 7 election day. Special votes include those cast overseas or from outside a voter’s electorate.

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The center-left Labour Party, led by former Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, and its left-wing Green Party allies finished with 36 and 17 seats, respectively, while Te Pāti Māori, a left-wing indigenous rights party, took five seats.

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To have a majority in parliament, the incumbent coalition needs to win the support of Qiulae Wong, the 38-year-old leader of the Opportunity Party, which will be the first party founded outside of the modern political establishment to enter parliament in New Zealand. It secured seven seats.

The success of centrist Opportunity, formed in 2016, reflected a shift by voters toward parties outside the political mainstream, similar to other democracies globally. The election produced the second-lowest turnout on record and the lowest combined vote share ever for the two largest parties, National and Labour.

Wong is a former KPMG consultant whose earlier career included working with major brands such as Vivienne Westwood and Stella McCartney at a sustainable fashion startup in London.

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“Noone had heard anything about her until probably a couple of months out from the campaign,” said Andrew Geddis, a law professor at the University of Otago.

Before the election, Wong said the party has five nonnegotiable policies that include lowering prices for consumers, increasing healthcare funding and political reform. The party is also calling for measures to improve ocean health and for the government to “recommit” to climate obligations under the Paris agreement.

“There are echoes of Jacinda Ardern and her appeal,” said Mark Boyd, an honorary academic in social sciences at the University of Auckland. Ardern became New Zealand’s prime minister in 2017 at age 37. The then-Labour leader held the role until 2023, shortly before Luxon took power.

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“You guys have voted for unity over division,” Wong, who goes by the nickname Q, said on election night. “You have voted to change New Zealand politics for good.”

It is unclear how long it could take for talks between the parties to play out.

On the campaign trail, Luxon said he wouldn’t negotiate with Opportunity. Wong has previously said she won’t join any coalition where New Zealand First leader Winston Peters continued to serve as foreign minister after comments made toward another lawmaker that she said were unacceptable and hurt the country’s reputation internationally.

The tight contest in a country of some 5.3 million people was dominated by voter disquiet about the cost of living and a strained healthcare system, that included concerns over out-of-pocket expenses, wait times and a shortage of physicians.

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Although New Zealand’s economy emerged from a double-dip recession months after the 2023 election, inflation has been running above the central bank’s midpoint target since 2021. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has raised interest rates twice since mid-2026 in response to resurgent inflation.

While foreign policy played little role in the campaign, there was some debate over how New Zealand balances its security ties with the U.S. against its trade relationship with China. The country is a key regional partner of the U.S. and fellow member of the so-called Five Eyes intelligence alliance.

Opportunity campaigned almost exclusively on domestic reform and didn’t release a foreign policy of its own.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com