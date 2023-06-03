Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No accreditation for Western journalists at Russian economic forum: Kremlin

Reuters |
Jun 03, 2023 06:17 PM IST

Accreditation to the forum had been cancelled after receiving an earlier confirmation of accreditation.

The Kremlin said on Saturday that journalists from 'unfriendly countries' would not get accreditation for the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, TASS reported.

A view of the Moscow Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.(AP)

Reuters was told by the organisers of the forum on Friday that accreditation to the forum had been cancelled after receiving an earlier confirmation of accreditation on Thursday.

