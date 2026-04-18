No ceasefire in social media war: Iran is on a roll with memes on Trump

A peace deal may or may not be finalised between the US and Iran in a few days, but the social media war is far from over, as Iranian officials and embassy pages on social media are shooting down US President Donald Trump's remarks with one meme after another. FILE - Two police officers walk in front of an anti-U.S. billboard depicting American aircraft being caught by Iranian armed forces in a fishing net beneath the words in Farsi, "The Strait of Hormuz will remain closed, The entire Persian Gulf is our hunting ground," in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File) (AP)

The meme war didn't stop even when Tehran and Washington agreed on a two-week truce that ends on April 22. Track updates on Iran US war

Officials are also cryptically responding to Trump's remarks with witty comebacks. For example, when Trump said on Truth Social that the Strait of Hormuz was being reopened, Iran's Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on X, “Whether the Strait is open or closed and the regulations governing it will be determined by the field, not by social media.”

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A similar sentiment was relayed by Ibrahim Azizi, the head of Iran's National Security Commission, who said, “The time has come to obey the new maritime system of the Strait of Hormuz; This system is determined by the Islamic Republic of Iran, not virtual posts.”

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Embassies lead charge But social media posts of several Iran embassies have been stealing the show with their top-tier meme game.

Here is how Iran's embassy in Indonesia responded to Trump's claim on reopening Hormuz strait: