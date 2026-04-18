‘Hold Parliament on Monday, bring old bill, let's see who is anti-women’: Priyanka leads Oppn charge as govt move fails

A day after the Narendra Modi government's Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill fell in the Lok Sabha — the first defeat of a government bill in 12 years — the opposition tried on Saturday to wrest control of the narrative, with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra issuing a pointed public challenge to the government. Priyanka at Parliament (Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo) "They should bring the old women's bill — the one which was passed by all parties in 2023 — immediately on Monday. Hold Parliament on Monday, bring the bill and let's see who is anti-woman. We will all vote and support you," she told news agency ANI. She accused the BJP-led NDA of trying to mislead the voters of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, states that vote later this month, by terming the Opposition parties “anti-women”. Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK even moved a bill to give the quota within the current Lok Sabha strength of 543. Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress said it supports even a 50% quota if it's not linked to a 2011 census-based delimitation. The "old bill" that Priyanka Gandhi was referring to, is the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam or the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act of 2023, which already provides for 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. It was in fact notified this week. The reason it cannot be implemented is that the BJP-led government inserted a condition requiring a fresh census and delimitation before it comes into force — a condition the Opposition says it did not want even then. What Priyanka, Rahul said Priyanka Gandhi, at a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday, urged the government to act without delay: "If you want to do something concrete, bring back the bill that was passed unanimously in 2023, supported by all parties. If you need to make a few small amendments to it, so it can be implemented now, do it. Give women their rights, right now," she said. She also called the failure of the new bills a “Black Day” for the government, throwing back a term used by the BJP against the Congress-led Opposition: "… because they've felt a shock for the first time, which they deserved. The problems of women today are growing exponentially. Women aren't fools. They see everything. That PR and media hype won't work anymore." Priyanka Gandhi reiterated that the Opposition's stand was not against women's reservation but against linking it to delimitation and census. “They thought that if it was passed, they'd win. If it's not passed, they'll become the ‘saviours of women’ by branding other parties as ‘anti-women’... We know that becoming a savior for women isn't easy,” the Wayanad (Kerala) MP said.

Her brother, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, was at an election rally meanwhile at Ponneri in Tamil Nadu, where he said: “The Modi government introduced a new bill, claiming it to be a women’s (quota) bill, despite having already passed the same bill in 2023. Hidden within [the new bill] was the issue of delimitation, aimed at reducing the representation of Tamil Nadu and weakening southern, smaller, and northeastern states. We defeated that.” Letter to PM Modi Congress-led INDIA bloc of non-NDA parties further announced they would write formally to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the implementation of the original 2023 law, without the delimitation. Tamil Nadu's ruling party DMK even sought to introduce a fresh bill to this effect, calling for immediate quota within the current Lok Sabha strength of 543, for instance. But Parliament was adjourned indefinitely on what was the third day of the special session called specifically on the women's quota issue. Party leaders from across the alliance held a meeting at which Sonia Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, expressed gratitude to all allies for holding together. Many INDIA bloc parties held simultaneous press conferences to state, for the record, that they support women's reservation, but not under cover of a delimitation exercise they believe was designed to redraw India's electoral map in the BJP's favour. DMK's big move, Tharoor's dig The challenge was also made in legislative form by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) as a party MP from Tamil Nadu presented a private member's constitution amendment bill in the Rajya Sabha, proposing 33% women's reservation from the next election on the existing 543-seat Lok Sabha — without any census, without any delimitation or expansion of the House. Unlike the government's 2023 law, the DMK bill even called for the reservation to be permanent rather than limited to 15 years. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who vociferously spoke against the delimitation-caveat for women's quota in the Lok Sabha on Friday, took a dig at the government in his own style, online, on Saturday. He posted on X a picture, among others, with parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju, whom he described as “charming”. He said Rijiju explained why he and his party BJP were calling the Opposition “mahila virodhi” (anti-women". “It was pointed out to him that no one could ever call me anti-women! He conceded the point,” Tharoor wrote. “Let’s face it, women are by far the better half of the species. They’re the improved models: Humans 2.0. They deserve representation in Parliament and in every institution. Just don’t link their advancement to a mischievous and potentially dangerous delimitation that could devastate our democracy," he added.