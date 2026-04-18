‘Grave betrayal against 700 million women’: BJP trains guns at opposition after 131st Amendment bill fails

The BJP on Friday launched a sharp attack on the opposition after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 failed to pass in the Lok Sabha, accusing rival parties of a “grave betrayal” of women and blocking a historic reform. “Insult to every woman”: BJP attacks opposition over 131st Amendment failure (File photo)

The bill, aimed at implementing 33% reservation for women from the 2029 general elections, fell short of the required two-thirds majority, triggering a political slugfest between the ruling party and the INDIA bloc.

The amendment secured 298 votes in favour and 230 against, missing the threshold needed for passage. Announcing the result, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, “The Constitution (131st Amendment) Amendment Bill did not pass as it did not achieve a 2/3 majority during voting in the House.”

The defeat, notably, halts the progress of the linked delimitation exercise, which had been a key flashpoint between the government and the opposition.

‘Insult to 700 million women,’ says Shah Leading the charge, Union home minister Amit Shah accused the opposition of celebrating at the cost of women’s rights.

“How can anyone celebrate victory after deceiving half the country's population—700 million women—and losing their trust?” he said on X, adding, “This celebration by the opposition is an insult to every woman who has been waiting for her rights for decades.”

He further warned, “The women of the country are seeing who the obstacle in their path is… When you go to the elections, the mother power will demand an account, and then you won't find a way to escape.”