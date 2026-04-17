‘Why such haste like demonetisation’: Tharoor says delimitation not needed for women quota

“And unfortunately, we all know what damage that (demonetisation) did to the country. Delimitation will turn out to be political demonetisation,” said the Kerala MP, referring to the demonetisation of high-denomination notes by PM Narendra Modi's government in November 2016.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said in the Lok Sabha on Friday that delimitation, or redrawing of constituencies, has been proposed by the government in haste, “the same haste that you showed on demonetisation”.

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He also pointed out that the laws being proposed simply speak of census-based reallocation of seats. That would mean the southern states like Kerala could have a lower share of seats as they have controlled their population, while Hindi-belt states like UP and Bihar gain even more seats and larger proportion of Parliament.

Union home minister Amit Shah has said there would be a flat 50% increase, meaning proportionate share would stay the same. Tharoor asked where it is written down.

What law says vs Shah's claim “I want to say the 50% formula that suddenly the home minister came and presented to us yesterday, regarding the delimitation exercise, promising that no state will lose its current number of seats and total House strength will increase by 50% — this remains a precarious political assurance and not a legislative certainty,” he said.

“Because the pledge is fundamentally contradicted by the existing text of the legislation itself, which gives total freedom to the Delimitation Commission appointed by the government, whose decisions cannot be challenged in a court of law,” he underlined.

“Since this formula (promised by Amit Shah) is not codified as an immutable constitutional or legislative safeguard, it could be easily discarded or altered by a simple parliamentary majority, offering no guarantee that it will survive beyond the very short term,” he argued.

Tharoor also spoke against the very idea of increasing seats anyhow.