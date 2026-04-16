‘Even Chanakya would be shocked’: Priyanka Gandhi's banter with Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

“The current government is once again trying to deceive the nation, launching a major attack on the country’s integrity. On one hand, it speaks at length about women’s empowerment, while on the other, it is quietly taking away the rights of OBCs and weakening some states. By undermining India's democracy, it is building a framework to strengthen its party ahead of the next elections,” Priyanka said when she caught Amit Shah smiling from the bend across the Lok Sabha.

While speaking during the ongoing special session of Lok Sabha to discuss the three three bills that seek to increase the seats from the existing 543 to 850 and ensure one-third women representation in the lower house, Priyanka said that the bills are a means for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to retain power.

Congress leader and member of Parliament Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a light-hearted banter with home minister Amit Shah on the treasury bench across her, took a jibe at the minister, saying that even Chanakya would be "shocked" by his “political scheming”.

Addressing that and breaking into a smile herself, she says, “the home minister is laughing, their entire plan is ready".

Also read: Tamil Nadu 59, Karnataka 42: Amit Shah shares breakdown of Lok Sabha states after delimitation

“If Chanakya was alive, he would be shocked by your political scheming,” she said, as the entire house burst into a light laughter.

Amit Shah's assurance to southern states Home minister Amit Shah, speaking after Priyanka Gandhi, sought to assure that the increment in Lok Sabha would not lead to disadvantage to or discrimination against any state.

Also read: ‘No bigger feminist than PM Modi’: Kangana Ranaut during debate on women quota bill in Lok Sabha

Addressing the concerns of the Opposition over the representation of Southern states, Shah said the seats in Lok Sabha will be increased in proportion to the existing seats.

He also provided details of the number of seats that will be increased for southern states, saying that Karnataka's Lok Sabha seats will increase from 28 to 42, Andhra Pradesh's will increase from 25 to 38, Telangana's will increase from 17 to 26 and Tamil Nadu's seats will increase from 39 to 59.

He also said that the representation of all these states will remain similar to its current proportion even after the seats are increased.

Also read: Women quota bill won't discriminate, in favour of democracy: PM Modi in Lok Sabha | Top quotes

Women quota bill won't discriminate, says PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the Lok Sabha on Thursday and assured that the women reservation bill will not discriminate against anyone.

Urging the Opposition to support the bill, Modi said that he is providing a “guarantee” that it would not lead to political benefit for a single group.

However, he also warned that those who raise objection to the bill will not be “forgiven” by the women of the country.