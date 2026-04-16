‘No bigger feminist than PM Modi’: Kangana Ranaut during debate on women quota bill in Lok Sabha

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking in Lok Sabha, calling him "only flag bearer of feminism". Addressing Lok Sabha late on Thursday, the Lok Sabha MP from Himachal's Mandi called PM Modi the only “flag bearer of feminism,” (ANI)

While speaking during the debate on the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the lower house, Kangana said, "The daughters of India today believe that there is no bigger feminist than the Prime Minister."

Addressing Lok Sabha late on Thursday, the Lok Sabha MP from Himachal's Mandi called PM Modi the only “flag bearer of feminism,” adding that PM Modi has shown faith in women of India.

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“Aaj Bharat ki beti ye manti hai ki Pradhan Mantri ji se bara koi bhi feminist nahi hai. He is the only flag bearer of feminism. Aur ye bharat ki betiyan unki sada abhari rahegi (Today, the daughters of India believe that there is no bigger feminist than the Prime Minister. He is the only flag bearer of feminism. And the daughters of this country will always remain grateful to him)," Kangana said in the Parliament.

“Jo unhone Bharat ki mahila shakti me vishwas dikhaya hai, uske liye hum sada abhaari rhege (We will forever be thankful for the faith he has shown in the women of India),” she added.

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Kangana was addressing the Lok Sabha during the special session to discuss the three bills that seek to increase the seats from the existing 543 to 850 and ensure one-third women's representation in the lower house.

During her address, Kangana said that also backed the linkage of the bill with the delimitation exercise, calling it a "constitutional necessity". She called the delimitation process important and much needed.

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Stating that politics must reflect societal change, Ranaut noted that PM Modi, during his tenure in Gujarat, consistently advocated against female foeticide and worked to raise awareness on the issue.

Addressing opposition's criticism that the bill has been rushed, Kangana said that PM Modi is rushing to give justice to women of India. “Pradhan Mantri ji mahilaon ko nyay dilane ki jaldi mai ha,” she said.