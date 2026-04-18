Why can't women's quota be implemented in existing House of 543? What Oppn, govt have said, and why OBC question remains

After the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 fell in the Lok Sabha on Friday — the first defeat of a bill in PM Narendra Modi’s government of 12 years so far — one question cuts through the noise of the political battle: Why can't 33% reservation for women simply be implemented in the existing 543-seat Lok Sabha, right now?

The plan, which failed, was to increase the Lok Sabha seats by a flat 50% for now to 816, to a maximum of 850 at some point; and thus give one-third reservation to women as these additional seats are created. The Opposition was up in arms against this seat-increase and delimitation exercise being hastened by using old census data even as larger questions remained unanswered.

Legal position of 2023 law The 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies is already law. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed unanimously by Parliament in September 2023, and notified in the gazette just this week, on April 16, 2026, even when a debate on its implementation timeline via an amendment bill was underway. This amendment bill failed to pass the two-third majority test in the Lok Sabha, hence never even made it to the Rajya Sabha. Related bills about delimitation and about application to union territories were never presented once the mother bill failed.

Yet, the fact remains that the women’s quota has been legislated already three years ago. It is Article 334A of the Constitution of India.

But that law, as written, cannot be implemented yet. It is tied to a specific sequence — a fresh census must first be completed, followed by a delimitation exercise to re-allocate and redraw constituencies; and only then does the reservation come into force.

Under this original timeline, implementation would not be possible before 2034 at the earliest as the first step, the latest census, has only just started.

The census-then-delimitation-then-quota condition was not something the Opposition asked for, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote in a newspaper article this April 13.

“In fact, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, had forcefully demanded that the reservation provision be implemented from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections itself. For reasons best known to itself, the government did not agree,” she wrote.

The obstacle to implementing reservation on the current 543 seats, on the surface at least, is a condition that the government inserted into the 2023 law. Thirty months later, it wants to remove that stipulation, but wants to use older census data to change the Lok Sabha composition for it.

When the 2023 law was passed, Amit Shah told Parliament that a census would be carried out right after the 2024 elections, and that the next government would go in for delimitation soon after. The 2021 Census was already due by then, having been delayed by Covid and other, mostly unexplained reasons.

The government now came back in 2026, proposing to use the 2011 census instead. But the Opposition did not agree, on two counts — the question of regional disparity needed to be addressed for the long term first, and the question of a set share for the Other Backward Classes too.

The latest census well and truly got underway only earlier this month. A big part of that is also the caste census, being conducted for all participants for the first time in nearly 100 years.

So far, only the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (SC, ST) are counted in terms of caste, but there were demands for decades to also count the Other Backward Classes (OBC). That is now being done.

Govt's latest argument During the three-day special session now, the government did not provide an express, constitutional argument for why reservation could not be implemented on the current 543 seats.

It provided an arithmetical explanation instead. Amit Shah's argument in the Lok Sabha was that if 33% reservation were applied to, say, Tamil Nadu's existing 39 seats, only 13 seats would be reserved for women, leaving 26 open for all. If these seats were increased to 59 in total, 20 would be reserved for women and 39 would remain open. The government’s case essentially means more open seats for everyone, more reserved seats for women too.

The government has not argued that implementing reservation on 543 seats is constitutionally impossible. The only legal obstacle is the text of the original women’s quota law of 2023, which Parliament could amend.

What Opposition offered, and what remains unaddressed This is precisely what some Opposition members claimed to be offering.

Congress leader KC Venugopal told the Lok Sabha, "You (government) only made the provision that there shall be a census, followed by a delimitation, then the reservation will happen. We never said that. We told, at that point of time only, that we need women's reservation by the 2024 elections.”