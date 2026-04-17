There's a big caste angle in women's quota, delimitation link: How OBCs and census come into picture, beyond South fears

When Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi rose to speak in the Lok Sabha on Friday, he did not begin with the South-may-lose-seats argument that has dominated headlines since the delimitation bill linked to the women’s quota amendment was tabled. Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav speaks in the Lok Sabha on Friday, April 17. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab) He began with a different charge entirely. "This is not a bill for women. This has nothing to do with the empowerment of women," he said in the House. He then offered what he described as a simple test. "Bring that old bill back right now and we will help you pass it for implementation from this second," he said. The "old bill" he was referring to is the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam already passed unanimously by both Houses in 2023. That provides for 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. It is to come into effect after the completion of the first census after its commencement. That would mean the much-delayed census that’s being done now, likely to be finished in 2027. After the census, there would be a delimitation commission. That would push the women’s quota implementation beyond the 2029 election. Three new bills — Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, Delimitation Bill 2026, and UT Laws (Amendment) Bill 2026 — sought to remove the ‘latest census’ stipulation. The main, amendment bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha by Friday evening, as the BJP-led government never had the two-third majority needed. These now-defeated bills proposed a system by which the government could decide to use any census for a delimitation.

For now, the plan was limited to the Lok Sabha, the government's statements suggested. The government argued that the delimitation — to increase the seats by at least 50% — would lead to quicker implementation of the women's quota. Say, seats go up from 543 to 816; and that additional one-third can be reserved for women. But the Opposition contended the 2023 women's quota law can be implemented instead. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi wrote that the party was fine with implementing it even in the current House strength of 543. The Congress further alleged that the real purpose of the new bills was to trigger a delimitation sooner — with women's quota being used as cover. Delimitation can't be ‘hastened’ Originally, delimitation, or a rejig of the Lok Sabha size, has been pushed forward for almost 50 years now. It is next due as per any census conducted “after 2026”. But the redrawing of the electoral map needs deeper consultation, because population alone cannot be the basis, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Friday. There are indeed concerns, particularly among lower-population-growth states in the South, and caste groups that want a say before any any delimitation is carried out. The argument is straight-line — that there are “no issues” with giving 33% women’s quota; but don’t hasten delimitation without addressing complex questions. One of those questions is about caste. A major allegation against the Modi regime is that the latest bills were designed to “sideline” the caste count being done as part of Census 2026-27.This is the first census that is counting all castes — SCs and STs are already counted — after almost 100 years. The Scheduled Castes and Tribes (SCs, STs) already get some quota in Parliament and assemblies. Numbers from this census can thus impact what, and how much, is given to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs). They are the largest chunk of India’s population by estimates so far. The OBC question Rahul Gandhi was explicit about this in the Lok Sabha: “What they (government) are trying to do is avoid giving power and representation to my OBC brothers and sisters.” He alleged, “The government is trying to make sure that the caste census has nothing to do with representation for the next 10-15 years.” He connected this to a specific chronology: The Union cabinet approved a caste census as part of the ongoing national census — the first such exercise since 1931 — last year.

caste census as part of the ongoing national census — the first such exercise since 1931 — last year. But the delimitation exercise, as proposed now by the latest bills, will use the 2011 census, not the new 2026-27 data that will come.

Amit Shah has given a promise that there will be just a flat 50% hike in seats, with no change in states’ shares. But that’s not what the bills said.

The Delimitation Bill 2026 said "the latest published census as on the date of the constitution of the Delimitation Commission" will be used, when the government of the day may decide. That for now meant 2011, as per analysis by the think tank PRS India. Samajwadi Party MP and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, who comes from an OBC community, made the same point in Parliament on Thursday. "They are running away from the census because… demand for reservations will rise," he said, “When we listen to the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), he says he belongs to the OBC group. But when it comes to reservation, I would like to hear the government speak on how much is going to be reserved for the OBCs.” Amit Shah had again underlined on Friday that PM Modi is from an OBC group. Constitutional gap exists The demand for OBC quotas, even within women's reservation, is not new. It is, in fact, a primary reason why women's reservation remained blocked in Parliament for years. The 81st Constitutional Amendment Bill for 33% women's reservation was first introduced in 1996 under Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. It was discussed again in 1997 and 1998, but lapsed each time. A 2008 bill during the Congress-led UPA time passed the Rajya Sabha test in 2010, but was never voted on in the Lok Sabha. Political consensus could not emerge.