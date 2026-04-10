'Badtameezi ki bhasha…’: SC rejects plea to stop caste Census, slams petitioner over language used

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a petition seeking to halt the proposed caste Census, while also expressing strong disapproval of the language used by the petitioner in the public interest litigation (PIL). During the hearing, the bench took strong objection to the language used in the PIL. (ANI)

During the hearing, the bench took strong objection to the language used in the PIL. Chief Justice Surya Kant, who was presiding over the matter, directly addressed the petitioner, who appeared in person, news agency PTI reported.

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"'Aapne apne petition me badtameezi ki bhasha likhi hai. Aapne kisse apna petition likhwaya hai' (You have written indecent language in your petition. Who has written your petition?)," the Chief Justice said.

He further added, "'Aap kahan se aisi bhasha likhte ho petition me (From where you write such language in your petition)," while questioning the drafting of the plea.

The bench also included Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

Plea sought halt to caste Census The petition had urged the Centre to stop the caste Census exercise. It also sought directions for the government to frame policies that would provide economic incentives to families with a single child.

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However, the court did not find merit in the plea and dismissed it.

This is not the first time the issue has come before the court. On February 2, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain another PIL. That petition had raised concerns about the process to record, classify and verify caste data in the upcoming Census.

The 2027 Census, the country’s 16th national census, will be the first since 1931 to include detailed caste data and will also be conducted entirely in digital form.

(With PTI inputs)