‘Women's quota is fine. Issue is delimitation’: Sonia Gandhi vs PM Modi on Lok Sabha expansion | Explained

A special sitting of Parliament has been called for April 16-18 to take up two proposed legislations, or bills, to amend the Constitution to expand the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816 seats, and reserve one-third those – 273 to be precise – for women. Sonia Gandhi has argued for women's quota but against delimitation based on old census; PM Modi says quota before 2029 was demanded by Opposition. (ANI, HT File Photos)

But it comes with several caveats, one of which is the necessary delimitation of India’s electoral map. Simply put, a redrawing of boundaries to form more Lok Sabha segments, and potentially even assembly segments thereafter.

This delimitation plan has emerged as a major sticking point between PM Narendra Modi’s government and Congress-led Opposition.

The government will need some Opposition help to pass these bills, as constitutional amendments need a two-third majority which the BJP-led NDA does not have.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the changes fulfil a promise all parties made together. But Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has written that the real issue is not women's reservation at all — with which she says no one has an issue — but the delimitation exercise being bundled with it.

The two positions were staked out publicly within hours of each other on Monday, defining the battle lines heading into the special session.

What the bills propose: Use 2011 Census, not wait The Union cabinet led by Modi has approved the introduction of two bills during the special sitting.

The first is a constitutional amendment requiring a two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament. The second concerns delimitation or redrawing of LS seat maps on the ground. Together, the bills seek to increase Lok Sabha seats by a flat 50% — from 543 to 816 — with the 273 additional seats reserved for women.

Crucially, the exercise would be based on the 2011 Census, not the ongoing Census which began this month and whose data will not be available for some time.

An earlier amendment for the women’s quota, passed with unanimous support in 2023, had attached the quota implementation to the next Census, which is not even in full swing as of now. That would have meant the actual reservation would not be in effect for the 2029 Lok Sabha election. Because, first the census would have to be done, and then delimitation — a long process.

Now, a Delimitation Commission is proposed to redraw constituency boundaries before the 2029 general elections, using the 2011 Census instead of waiting for the latest one.

Modi: 'Opposition demanded 2029, we delivered' Speaking on Monday, PM Modi claimed the special move would fulfil what all parties wanted. He recalled that in 2023, when the original women's reservation bill was passed, all parties had said it should be implemented by 2029.

"Nobody wanted the bill to be passed and not implemented, especially our Opposition leaders. They were very vocal in stressing that it should be implemented in 2029. Keeping that timeline in mind, the government decided to take what the Opposition had said seriously," he said.