Move to fast-track 33% women quota in line with Opposition’s demand: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Parliament is on the verge of creating history as it reconvenes for a three-day special sitting on April 16 to fast-track the implementation of 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies by 2029, underlining it was in line with the Opposition’s demand for an early implementation of the quota law. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed in 2023, but it was to take effect after a delimitation exercise and the ongoing census. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the introduction of two bills during the special sitting for the quota implementation before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and the setting up of a delimitation commission.

“Every political party has taken it forward in its own way. In 2023, when the bill was introduced, all political parties passed it with a consensus. And then in one voice it was decided that it should be implemented by 2029…Nobody wanted the bill to be passed and not implemented, especially our Opposition leaders. They were very vocal in stressing that it should be implemented in 2029. Keeping that timeline in mind, the government decided to take what the Opposition had said seriously…” he said at a conference on the issue.

Modi referred to the special sitting and hoped that the amendments for fast-tracking the quota would be passed unanimously, with lawmakers rising above party politics.

The Opposition has opposed the government’s proposal to delink the delimitation process from the ongoing census and carve out new constituencies based on the 2011 census. Amendments seek to increase the seats in the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816, of which 273 will be reserved for women.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the timing of the special sitting and convening it without taking them into confidence. He noted that it has been 30 months since the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed. “...now this special sitting has been called without taking us into confidence...,” he said in a letter to Modi.

He said the government is seeking their cooperation again without revealing any details on the delimitation. Kharge said it would be impossible to have any useful discussion on this historic law without details of the delimitation and other aspects. Kharge questioned the government’s claim of consultations with political parties.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took credit for the passage of the reservation bill in 2023 after hanging fire for decades. It organised campaigns to highlight it as an achievement. On Monday, Modi shared credit for the passage with all political parties. He added that when the amended bills are passed, it would not be an issue of who won or lost. “...It will not be about parties… it will not be about who won and who lost. The whole credit goes to the women’s power, to Parliament, to all the political parties, and to those who worked relentlessly for the last three to four decades….it is for everyone, with everyone’s support and for the betterment of all,” he said.

Modi urged all political parties to unanimously pass the amendments. He said the government is making an effort to pass them through dialogue, cooperation, and participation. “I am confident that just as it was passed and the pride of Parliament was elevated [in 2023], this time too, through everyone’s collective efforts, the dignity of Parliament will touch new heights,” he said.

Modi described the move to fast-track the quota as one of the most significant decisions of the 21st century. “This decision is dedicated to women’s power. Our Parliament is close to creating a new history that will meet the aspirations of the past and fulfil the dreams of the future. It envisages a country where social justice is not only a slogan but part of our work culture…April 16,17 and 18 will fulfil a long-awaited promise.”

Modi recalled that Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was the first legislative business taken up in the new Parliament building in 2023. “...Today I am seeking the blessings of women across the country. I have not come here to give you any lesson; I have come here to seek your blessings,” he said.

Modi said the need for quotas for women was felt for decades, and several parties and many generations worked for it. He cited the Opposition’s demand for its implementation by 2029. He added that there were extensive discussions and consultations with constitutional experts to find ways for the quota implementation by 2029.

Modi said the implementation of quotas will give new wings to women’s dreams. “I can feel there is a positive atmosphere in the country… from the fight for freedom to the decisions of the constituent assembly, women have made a limitless contribution. After independence, women, who were given a chance to lead, did wonderful work for the country. We have had women Prime Ministers and Presidents, and they have left their own legacies,” he said.

Modi said there are 1.4 million plus women in local government bodies. “In 21 states, 50% of panchayat members are women…When I speak to foreign delegates about this, their jaws drop. They are astonished,” he said.

He cited policies for the social and economic empowerment of women. Modi added that he has been stressing women-led development, which will be key to the dream of a developed India.

“Numerous studies have demonstrated that increased participation of women in decision-making processes leads to greater sensitivity and responsiveness within systems. The success of the Jal Jeevan Mission is a prime example of this, as women have played a significant role at the panchayat level,” he said.