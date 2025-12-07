Activist sets himself ablaze for 42% OBC quota demand, dies

Hundreds of people on Saturday took part in the funeral procession of a 32-year-old activist in Telangana’s Medchal-Malkajgiri district who succumbed to burn injuries after setting himself ablaze while demanding 42% reservation for other backward classes (OBCs). BC activists and BRS leaders including former minister and BRS leader V Srinivas Goud throng the funeral of the deceased on Saturday to pay their respects. (HT PHOTO)

The activist died on Friday, a day after he set himself ablaze at Peerzadiguda on the outskirts of Hyderabad. His body was brought to his residence in Medchal-Malkajgiri’s Jagathgirigutta for final rites, as several leaders of various political parties, BC organisations and other social groups gathered to pay homage to the departed soul.

Earlier in the day, officers from Rachakonda police commissioner’s office kept prominent OBC leader and MLC Chintapandu Naveen, alias Teenmaar Mallanna, under house arrest at Chennareddy Enclave in Peerzadiguda, to prevent him from taking out a procession to the activist’s residence.

“It is my responsibility to talk to the people. How can you restrict me from meeting my people? What crime have I committed?” Mallanna argued.

The activist, a native of Pocharam village of Andole block in Sangareddy district and a cab driver by profession, had been staying along with his wife and children at Jagadgirigutta for the past couple of years. His wife told the reporters that he had been actively participating in OBC organisations, demanding a 42% quota in education and employment.

On Thursday, the slain activist went to Naveen’s office to discuss the OBC quota issue. “When he came to know that the MLC was not there, he was anguished and set himself ablaze. He died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital at Secunderabad on Friday afternoon,” the police said.

The news of his death triggered protests from the OBC organisations, who took out processions at different parts of the city demanding justice from the Revanth Reddy government. The police resorted to mild force and carried out mass arrests.

Among those detained were BC joint action committee (JAC) state chairman Jajula Srinivasa Goud and MLC Naveen. Many of the protesters were detained at multiple police stations across the city, including Trimulgherry, Karkhana, Ramgopalpet, Chilkalguda, Bollaram, Amberpet, and Uppal.

Goud called the activist’s death a “murder” by the state and Central governments. He demanded immediate suspension of the ongoing sarpanch elections until 42% BC reservation is implemented.