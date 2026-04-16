Entire Bihar with PM on 33% quota for women: Samrat

Chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday said that the entire Bihar was with Prime Mjnister Narendra Modi on 33% reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies. Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary during his visit to the Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib Ji (Patna Sahib) on Thursday. (Rahul Sharma)

“The entire Bihar stands with his decision. The PM is working to strengthen all the sisters of the country,” he said, while talking to media persons at the Manila Charkha Samiti, the residence of socialist icon Loknayak Jai Prakash Narayan.

He garlanded the statute of JP and Prabhawati Devi, visited the Manila Charkha Samiti and interacted with the women associated with it.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar are realising the dreams of Loknayak,” he added.

A day after taking oath, he was busy taking stock of various departments, holding meeting with top officials and also visiting Guru Talkht Hari Mandir Sahib.

He held a meeting with officials heading different departments and the Chief Secretary at the Secretariat for feedback and passed important instructions with regard to the way he wants to take things forward. Deputy chief ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav were also present.

Vijay Kumar Choudhary also went to the water resources department, the portfolio he held in the previous government.

A large number of people, including elected representatives, also gathered at the CM Secretariat to greet him on becoming the first BJP CM in Bihar.

“With cabinet expansion due, the main focus of the Samrat administration at present is on prioritising the key focus areas, speed up work and send a clear message down the line that corruption will not be tolerated,” said an official.