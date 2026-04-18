Iran US war news LIVE: Tehran, Washington negotiators to meet in Islamabad on Monday, says report

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Iran US war news LIVE: A man rides his motorbike past a billboard installed alongside a road as Pakistan hosted the US and Iran for peace talks, in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 10, 2026.

Iran US war news LIVE: Almost a week after the Islamabad talks between the United States and Iran collapsed without a deal, the two sides will for negotiations in Pakistan's capital city once again on Monday, CNN reported, citing Iranian sources. There is no update from the American side on next round of talks, though US President Donald Trump on Thursday had said that the US and Iran were ‘close to a deal’ and that the Iran was should end ‘pretty soon’. Direct talks between the US and Iran last weekend were inconclusive, as the two nations could not agree about Iran’s nuclear program and other points. In big reprieve for countries across the world threatened with fuel crisis, Iran on Friday said it fully reopened the Strait of Hormuz to commercial vessels. However, US President Donald Trump said the American blockade on Iranian ships and ports “will remain in full force” until Tehran reaches a deal with the US, including on its nuclear program. Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X that the crucial waterway, through which about 20% of the world's oil is shipped, was now fully open to commercial vessels, as a 10-day truce between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon appeared to hold. “In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran,” Araghchi wrote on X. Trump initially celebrated the Iranian announcement, posting on social media that the strait was "fully open and ready for full passage.” But minutes later, he issued another post saying the U.S. Navy's blockade would continue “UNTIL SUCH TIME AS OUR TRANSACTION WITH IRAN IS 100% COMPLETE.” ...Read More

Direct talks between the US and Iran last weekend were inconclusive, as the two nations could not agree about Iran’s nuclear program and other points. In big reprieve for countries across the world threatened with fuel crisis, Iran on Friday said it fully reopened the Strait of Hormuz to commercial vessels. However, US President Donald Trump said the American blockade on Iranian ships and ports “will remain in full force” until Tehran reaches a deal with the US, including on its nuclear program. Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X that the crucial waterway, through which about 20% of the world's oil is shipped, was now fully open to commercial vessels, as a 10-day truce between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon appeared to hold. “In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran,” Araghchi wrote on X. Trump initially celebrated the Iranian announcement, posting on social media that the strait was "fully open and ready for full passage.” But minutes later, he issued another post saying the U.S. Navy's blockade would continue “UNTIL SUCH TIME AS OUR TRANSACTION WITH IRAN IS 100% COMPLETE.”