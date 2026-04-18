MEA summons Iranian envoy after Indian-flagged tanker shot at near Strait of Hormuz

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday summoned the Iranian ambassador to India to lodge a formal protest after an Indian-flagged tanker was fired at by Iranian forces near the Strait of Hormuz, say people familiar with the matter. The Indian Navy is trying to ascertain details of the incident, as there is no Indian Navy ship in the Straits of Hormuz. (AFP/ Representative)

The Iranian envoy, Dr Mohammad Fathali, has been summoned by the MEA for a meeting at 6:30 PM.

A large Indian crude oil tanker carrying about two million barrels of Iraqi oil was on Saturday fired upon by the Iranian Navy north of Oman, people aware of the matter said, shortly after reports came in that two Indian ships were forced to turn back from the Strait of Hormuz.

Two vessels, Jag Arnav and Sanmar Herald, were involved in the incident.

The Indian Navy is trying to ascertain details of the incident, as there is no Indian Navy ship in the Straits of Hormuz, they added. India has two destroyers, one frigate and one tanker in the Gulf of Oman.

The conflict on Strait of Hormuz intensifies The UK Navy reported on Saturday that Iranian gunboats fired at some ships attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz. Some merchant vessels received radio messages from Iran's navy stating that the strait was shut again and that no ships were allowed to pass, Reuters reported, citing shipping sources.

Ship-tracking data showed five vessels loaded with liquefied natural gas from Ras Laffan in Qatar approaching the strait on Saturday morning.

Hundreds of ships have been stuck in the Persian Gulf since the conflict between the US-Israel and Iran started on February 28, and Tehran closed the strait, forcing Gulf oil and gas producers to sharply cut production.

Iran had announced its temporary reopening of the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, following a separate US-brokered 10-day ceasefire agreement on Thursday between Israel and Lebanon.

Maritime trackers even showed a convoy of eight tankers transiting the strait in the first major movement of ships since the US-Israeli war on Iran began seven weeks ago.

US President Donald Trump on Friday cited "some pretty good news" about Iran, declining to elaborate. But he also said fighting might resume without a peace deal by Wednesday, when a two-week ceasefire expires. And Trump said that the US blockade of the Iranian ports would continue till a deal is reached with Tehran.

Hours after that on Saturday, Iran's armed forces command said transit through the strait had reverted to a state of strict Iranian military control, citing what it described as repeated UA violations and acts of “piracy” under the guise of a blockade.

Some vessels reported that Iran's navy had been broadcasting a VHF message saying the Strait of Hormuz was closed again.

"Attention all ships, regarding the failure of the US government to fulfil its commitment in the negotiation, Iran declares the Strait of Hormuz completely closed again. No vessel of any type or nationality is allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz," the radio message said.

The military spokesperson said Iran had earlier agreed, “in good faith,” to the managed passage of a limited number of oil tankers and commercial vessels following negotiations, but said continued US actions had forced Tehran to restore tighter controls on shipping through the strategic chokepoint.