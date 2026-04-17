Iran says Strait of Hormuz open for all commercial vessels, Trump reacts

“In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire,” Araghchi said in a post on X.

The announcement was made by Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who said that the strait was opening "completely" day after the ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon on Thursday.

Iran on Friday announced that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen for all commercial vessels till the ceasefire remains in place.

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However, it was not immediately clear whether the Iranian minister was speaking of the 10-day truce between Lebanon and Israel or the two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States.

The announcement was met with immediate reactions from US President Donald Trump, who put out a “Thank You” post on this social media platform.

“Iran has just announced that the strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage. Thank you!,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, referring the crucial passageway as the “Strait of Iran”.

While Iran had prevented most ships from crossing the strait, US had also imposed a blockade on ships entering or leaving Iranian ports on Monday.

Also Read: Trump announces 10-day Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: ‘Honour to solve 10th war’

Though US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire on April 8, where Tehran agreed resumption of shipping across the Strait of Hormuz, the proposal was delayed after largest Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

An end to Israel’s war with Hezbollah was a key demand of Iranian negotiators, who accused Israel of breaking the peace deal with strikes on Lebanon. Israel, on the other hand, claimed that the truce deal did not cover Lebanon.

Israel and Lebanon agreed to a 10-day ceasefire which was brokered in Washington by Trump.

The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial gateway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Around 40 per cent of the global oil trade passes through the narrow passageway, which is controlled by Iran.

Soon after the reopening announcement, UK said over a dozen countries were willing to join an international mission to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz when conditions permit. Trump has maintained that he did not need allies' help.

Around 50 countries from Europe, Asia and the Middle East joined a video conference chaired by France and Britain to ensure smooth transit through the narrow passage.