Merchant vessels shot at while attempting to cross Strait of Hormuz: Report

At least two merchant vessels said they were hit by gunfire as they attempted to cross the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, news agency Reuters reported, citing three maritime security and shipping sources. FILE PHOTO: Cargo ships in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo (REUTERS)

The impact was not immediately clear.

The British military also reported that two gunboats from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard fired at a tanker transiting the strait, shortly after Iran announced fresh restrictions on the crucial waterway.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said the incident took place 20 nautical miles north-east of Oman. It added that the tanker and its crew were safe.

The developments came hours after Iran announced a renewed blockade of the strait, following a brief reopening during negotiations with the United States.

In a televised statement, Iran’s military command accused Washington of breaking its promise by continuing a naval blockade on ships travelling to and from Iranian ports.

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Until the United States restores freedom of navigation for vessels linked to Iran, “the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will remain strictly controlled,” the statement said.

However, US President Donald Trump said that the US naval blockade on Iranian ships and ports “will remain in full force” until Iran reaches an agreement with Washington to end the war.

Fresh round of US–Iran talks expected A new round of negotiations between Iranian and US officials is likely to take place in Islamabad on Monday, according to Iranian authorities. Both delegations are expected to arrive in the city on Sunday, CNN reported.

US President Donald Trump has also hinted that he may visit Pakistan to help finalise a potential agreement with Iran. Speaking at an event in Las Vegas, Nevada, he struck an optimistic tone about the upcoming talks, saying the situation in Iran is going “swimmingly” and could be resolved soon.

“We’re going to see what happens. But I think we’re very close to making a deal with Iran,” he told reporters outside the White House. Reports suggest that during earlier discussions in Islamabad, the US proposed a 20-year pause on Iran’s nuclear programme, while Tehran countered with a five-year pause.

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The current ceasefire between the two sides is due to expire next week, with no agreement yet in place. Previous Pakistan-mediated talks in Islamabad, which lasted 14 hours, ended without a breakthrough, as the US vice president and chief negotiator said they were returning home “without a deal.”