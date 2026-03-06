'No deal except unconditional surrender': Trump's 'MIGA' message for Iran as war enters Day 7

US President Donald Trump on Friday ruled out the possibility of a deal with Iran, saying he would only stop at an “unconditional surrender” even as Washington's conflict with Tehran entered Day 7. US President Donald Trump (Bloomberg)

Trump said that the US and its allies “will work tirelessly” to make Iran economically better and “stronger than ever before”. But that, he said, will happen after Tehran's “unconditional surrender” and the selection of “great and acceptable” leader or leaders.

“There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER! After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The Republican also sent out a “Make Iran Great Again” message, saying the country, with which he is currently at war, “will have a great future”.

“IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. “MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!).” Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he added.