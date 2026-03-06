Khamenei was killed by Israel's Blue Sparrow missile, which hits from space

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death came from above. Literally. File photo of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaking at a public event. (AP)

The strike that killed the 86-year-old cleric was carried out using a powerful air-launched missile known as the Blue Sparrow, a weapon capable of travelling to the edge of space before plunging back toward Earth at extremely high speed.

The US-Israeli strike on Saturday was a dramatic beginning of a war that has now spread across the Middle East.

According to reports, the missile was fired during a coordinated Israeli operation targeting senior Iranian leadership inside Tehran, striking Khamenei’s heavily guarded compound on Pasteur Street where several top officials had gathered for a meeting.

Iranian state media confirmed the supreme leader’s death the following morning.

Missile that briefly travels through space The Blue Sparrow missile follows a quasi-ballistic trajectory, meaning it climbs high above the Earth's atmosphere before descending steeply toward its target.

Originally developed as part of Israel’s Sparrow missile family - which also includes the Black Sparrow and Silver Sparrow systems - the weapon was designed to simulate Soviet-era Scud missiles during missile defence tests.

Over time, the missile was adapted for operational strike missions.

Measuring roughly 6.5 metres in length and weighing about 1.9 tonnes, the missile can travel approximately 1,240 miles (around 2,000 kilometres) and is typically launched from fighter aircraft such as the McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle.

After launch, a booster rocket propels the missile toward the edge of space before it separates and re-enters the atmosphere at high speed, descending onto its target.

The steep trajectory significantly reduces the reaction time for air defence systems, making interception extremely difficult and allowing the weapon to strike heavily protected targets with little warning.

Israeli officials said fragments believed to be from the missile were later found in Iraq, along what analysts believe was its flight path toward Tehran.