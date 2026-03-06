Iran president Pezeshkian says some countries 'have begun mediation efforts'
The Iranian President said Tehran was “committed to lasting peace” in West Asia.
With the conflict in the Middle East widening further, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday elaborated on “mediation efforts” for its resolution.
In a post on social media platform X, Pezeshkian said that some countries had initiated “mediation efforts” between US-Israel and Iran.
Clarifying Tehran's response on the matter, the Iranian President said that they were “committed to lasting peace” in West Asia, but the mediations should be focused on those who he said were responsible for “provocation.”
“Some countries have initiated efforts for mediation. Our response to them is clear: We are committed to lasting peace in the region, but we have not the slightest hesitation in defending the dignity and authority of our country,” Pezeshkian said.
“The audience for mediation should be those who, by underestimating the Iranian people, ignited the fire of provocation,” he added.
Israel pounds Tehran, Iran continues retaliatory strikes
Israeli warplanes on Friday pounded Iran's Capital Tehran, with Iran also launching retaliatory attacks against Israel and Gulf countries, the Associated Press reported.
Since the beginning of the conflict last week, the United States and Israel have battered Iran with nationwide strikes, targeting their senior leadership, nuclear program, and military installations.
The Israeli military earlier today announced that it had begun “a broad-scale wave of strikes” on Tehran, with eyewitnesses describing the attacks as particularly intense, and saying that they were shaking homes in the area, AP reported. This comes even as US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the US air campaign against Iran would also “surge dramatically.”
In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone attacks at Israel, as well as other Middle East countries, including Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. It targeted countries which host US military bases and installations.
Qatar on Friday said it had intercepted a drone attack targeting Al Udeid Air Base, which hosts the forward headquarters of the US Central Command. Saudi Arabia, too, a intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles heading toward Sultan Air Base south of Riyadh, a defense ministry spokesperson said.
Arya Mishra
