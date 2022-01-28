Home / World News / No decision on CAATSA vis-a-vis India yet: US
world news

No decision on CAATSA vis-a-vis India yet: US

The US continues to ‘urge all countries to avoid major new transactions for Russian weapon systems’.
The United States is continuing to talk to India about the risks of sanctions for its acquisition of the S-400 missile system from Russia under the Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). (ANI)
The United States is continuing to talk to India about the risks of sanctions for its acquisition of the S-400 missile system from Russia under the Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). (ANI)
Updated on Jan 28, 2022 09:57 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPrashant Jha I Washington

The United States is continuing to talk to India about the risks of sanctions for its acquisition of the S-400 missile system from Russia under the Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), but hasn’t made a determination “with regard to this transaction”, the state department said on Thursday.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, the state department spokesperson Ned Price, was asked whether, given US’s renewed tensions with Russia, India’s purchase of the missile system will affect the India-US bilateral relationship.

He said, “In many ways, this doesn’t change the concerns that we have with the S-400 system. I think it shines a spotlight on the destabilising role that Russia is playing not only in the region, but potentially beyond as well. When it comes to CAATSA sanctions, you’ve heard me say before we haven’t made a determination with regard to this transaction, but it’s something we continue to discuss with the Government of India, given the risk of sanctions for this particular transaction under CAATSA.”

Price added that whether it was India or any other country, the US continued to “urge all countries to avoid major new transactions for Russian weapon systems”.

When asked if the US had a timeline on the decision on CAATSA, Price said, “I don’t have a timeline to offer, but these are issues that we continue to discuss with our partners in India.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out