A former OpenAI employee accused of planting a hidden recording device in the company's San Francisco office is set to walk free on bail after a US judge said the case did not amount to a “spy story”. Abdulrahman Alfozan, a 35-year-old Saudi national, will be released on a $1 million bond, US district judge Alex Tse ordered on Tuesday.

Abdulrahman Alfozan, 35, was arrested for planting a recording device in an OpenAI office. (HT file) more less

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The government's case, which centres on allegations of intercepting private conversations, did not justify keeping him behind bars, the judge said, as per The New York Times.

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"There is no spy story that we are talking about right now," Tse said during the hearing, according to the newspaper. Under the bail conditions, Alfozan must pay $500,000, while three long-time friends will guarantee the remaining amount. He will also have to wear a GPS ankle monitor, follow a curfew and remain within the Northern District of California.

The decision comes after prosecutors told the court last week that they were not aware of any evidence suggesting Alfozan had engaged in espionage, stolen trade secrets or acted as an agent of a foreign government.

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{{^usCountry}} This appeared to address concerns that had earlier led the judge to deny his release. Tse had rejected an earlier bail request on October 19, citing a significant risk that Alfozan would fail to appear in court, AP reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This appeared to address concerns that had earlier led the judge to deny his release. Tse had rejected an earlier bail request on October 19, citing a significant risk that Alfozan would fail to appear in court, AP reported. {{/usCountry}}

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At Tuesday's hearing, prosecutor Nick Parker said investigators had recovered 540 recordings from one of Alfozan's devices, dozens of which allegedly captured meetings at OpenAI.

Prosecutors also said they had found company trade-secret material on his computer. "We certainly have found evidence that the defendant had trade-secret material on his computer," Parker said, according to The New York Times.

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Alfozan's lawyer, David Rizk, welcomed the decision, saying he was glad the court had ordered his client's release. He added that most, if not all, of the government's concerns would prove unfounded.

Why Abdulrahman Alfozan was arrested

Alfozan, who worked as an engineering lead at OpenAI, was arrested on October 9 after the company discovered a concealed audio-recording device inside one of its San Francisco offices.

According to the US department of justice, the device was installed around September 28 and discovered two days later. It was allegedly concealed in toilet paper and connected to a USB port at the back of a television in an executive conference room.

ALSO READ | OpenAI says 'sophisticated recording device' planted in its office, Saudi engineer held

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The room was used for meetings involving sensitive company information, including technical research, product plans, business strategies and commercial partnerships.

OpenAI said it identified the employee believed to be responsible after examining the device and referred the matter to the FBI. The company subsequently terminated his employment.

FBI director Kash Patel had earlier said the device was allegedly intended to secretly capture sensitive discussions about OpenAI's superintelligence technology. US director of national intelligence Jay Clayton also said the case had national security implications.

The criminal complaint against Alfozan focuses on the alleged interception of oral communications, rather than espionage.

Alfozan has pleaded not guilty and faces up to five years in prison if convicted. His trial is scheduled to begin on January 20, although his defence team plans to seek a delay.