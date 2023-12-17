close_game
North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile, Japan says

ByMallika Soni
Dec 17, 2023 07:33 PM IST

South Korea’s military said that it had detected a North Korean ballistic missile which was fired toward its eastern waters. The latest launch comes after a torrent of weapons tests in recent months that has elevated tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff didn't immediately say what type of missile it was or how far it flew.

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea.(AP)
Japan said that the missile had landed outside its EEZ, as per news agency Reuters. Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are at their highest point in years owing to the pace of North Korean weapons demonstrations and South Korea’s combined military exercises with Japan.

The weapons North Korea tested this year included intercontinental ballistic missiles that demonstrated potential range to reach the US mainland. North Korea also tested “simulated nuclear attacks” on targets in South Korea.

All of North Korea's ballistic missile activities are banned by United Nations Security Council resolutions. Pyongyang defends the tests as its sovereign right to self defence.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

