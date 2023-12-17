Italy's Giorgia Meloni says no place for Islam in Europe: ‘Distant from our values’

Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni scoffed at Islamic culture and said that there is no place for it in Europe. “I believe that there is a problem of compatibility between Islamic culture and the values ​​and rights of our civilization," she said. Giorgia Meloni on Islam: Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni is seen. (AP)

The premier added, "The Islamic cultural centers in Italy are financed by Saudi Arabia where Sharia is in force. In Europe there is a very Islamization process distant from the values ​​of our civilization!"

The comments come after the Italian prime minister hosted a political festival organised by her far-right party- the Brothers of Italy- in Rome which was attended by British prime minister Rishi Sunak. In his speech, Rishi Sunak said that he would push for global reforms to the asylum system while warning that the threat of growing number of refugees could "overwhelm" parts of Europe.

He warned that some "enemies" were deliberately "driving people to our shores to try and destabilise our societies".

"If we do not tackle this problem, the numbers will only grow. It will overwhelm our countries and our capacity to help those who actually need our help the most," Rishi Sunak said, adding, "If that requires us to update our laws and lead an international conversation to amend the post-war frameworks around asylum, then we must do that."

At the annual gathering, Elon Musk marked a rare appearance as he met world leaders.

“Immigration isn’t enough to combat population shrinking,” he said, explaining, “There is value in cultures, we don’t want Italy as a culture to disappear, we want to maintain a reasonable cultural identity of those countries or they won’t be those countries,” Musk added. Italy’s birth rate hit a historical low last