North Korea fired ballistic missile towards sea off east coast, Seoul says

Reuters |
Mar 19, 2023 08:01 AM IST

North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the sea off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the sea off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Sunday, news agency Yonhap reported, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea,(AP File)
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea,(AP File)

The JSC did not provide specifics on the launch immediately.

The Japan Coast Guard also said what was fired by North Korea could be a ballistic missile.

The North on Thursday fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan, hours before South Korea's president flew to Tokyo for a summit that discussed ways to counter the nuclear-armed North.

South Korean and American forces are conducting 11-day joint military drills, dubbed "Freedom Shield 23."

north korea
Sunday, March 19, 2023
