North Korea fires two ballistic missiles off east coast, Seoul says

Updated on Sep 28, 2022 03:46 PM IST

North Korea Missile Test: South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

North Korea Missile Test: People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test.(AFP File)
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from its capital Pyongyang toward the east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, just days after its last test, and ahead of a visit to South Korea by US Vice President Kamala Harris.

"North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, referring to the waters more commonly known as the Sea of Japan.

Wednesday, September 28, 2022
