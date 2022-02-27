North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile': South's military
- North Korea warned last month that it could abandon its self-imposed moratorium on testing nuclear and long-range weapons, which have been on hold since 2017.
North Korea has fired an "unidentified projectile", South Korea's military said Sunday morning, after a seemingly quiet month without launches during the Beijing Olympics.
"North Korea fired an unidentified projectile eastward," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, without giving further details.
Pyongyang carried out an unprecedented seven weapons tests in January, including of its most powerful missile since 2017, when leader Kim Jong Un baited then-US President Donald Trump with a spate of provocative launches.
But the North paused testing during the Beijing Winter Games, possibly out of deference to only major ally China, analysts have said.
North Korea also warned last month that it could abandon its self-imposed moratorium on testing nuclear and long-range weapons, which have been on hold since 2017.
The North's fresh sabre-rattling comes at a delicate time in the region, as South Korea gears up to elect its next president on March 9.
Experts say Pyongyang could use its next key anniversary -- the 110th birthday of Kim Il Sung on April 15 -- to carry out a major weapons test.
-
Who is St Javelin? Why is she going viral amid Russia-Ukraine war?
Amid the ongoing war of Russia and Ukraine, a photo of a saint holding a Javelin, an anti-tank missile launcher, in her arms, is doing the rounds on social media. Hailed as St Javelin, the photo has become a symbol of Ukraine's resistance in the ongoing war, and most of the credit goes to this Javelin.
-
UN warning on escalating refugee crisis: ‘Humanitarian needs multiplying…'
“There are no winners in war, but countless lives will be torn apart,” Filippo Grandi, head of the UN refugee agency UNHCR said in a statement on Russia offensive on Thursday.
-
'Who will feed our cats?': Ukraine's cat cafe still open; owners refuse to leave
CNN's Erin Burnett who found that the cat cafe was the only place where she could get food saw a family fleeing Russian invasion inside the cafe. “They were smiling because they saw the cat wheel. You can not look at that and not smile and today any human being of this country needs the gift of a smile,” she said.
-
Ukraine Prez rejects US offer to evacuate Kyiv: 'I need ammunition, not a ride'
After the US asked the Ukrainian president to leave his country, an upbeat Zelenskiy said, “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” reported AP citing a senior American intelligence official familiar with direct knowledge of the conversation.
-
‘We are all here…’: Ukraine President responds to Russian pressure in video
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday posted a video on social media vowing alongside other government officials to defend Kyiv against the Russian invasion. The self-shot video from central Kyiv was aimed at quelling the rumours of him fleeing Ukraine amid Russian aggression.