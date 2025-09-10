'Not my sign...it's nonsense': Trump after Epstein 'birthday note' revealed

US President Donald Trump has refuted that his signature is on a letter purportedly given by him to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before he enters a restaurant near the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in Washington, to have dinner. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

“It's not my signature and it's not the way I speak and anybody that's covered me for a long time knows that's not my language,” Trump told reporters. “It's nonsense.”

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday released the letter, written more than 20 years ago, to the public.The White House has denied its authenticity.

The note showed some texts written on what appeared to be a woman's figure, referenced a "wonderful secret" and was undersigned by 'Donald J Trump'.