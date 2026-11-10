Nvidia, CEO Jensen Huang sued over disclosures related to suspected Chinese spy

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Nvidia and Chief Executive Jensen Huang were sued on Monday in a proposed class action accusing them of defrauding shareholders by concealing Huang's ties with a suspected Chinese spy.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pictured. (REUTERS)

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According to a complaint filed in federal court in San Jose, California, the defendants misled shareholders about Huang's alleged affair with Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed who is not related to him, and did not disclose that the matter raised national security concerns that threatened Nvidia's reputation and business prospects.

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The New York Times reported last month about the alleged relationship, and that US authorities had concluded Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset.

Deep Dive What does the shareholder lawsuit against Nvidia and Jensen Huang allege? The proposed class action accuses Nvidia and Huang of misleading shareholders by concealing Huang’s alleged relationship with Alice Huang and related national security concerns that could affect the company’s reputation and business prospects. What investigation has Nvidia launched into the allegations involving Jensen Huang? Nvidia’s board announced an independent investigation into reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. The board said it had no reason to believe national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, but would examine available information. What are Nvidia shareholders seeking in the lawsuit? The shareholders, led by Mark Kistenmacher, are seeking unspecified damages. Nvidia’s shares closed down 4.3% on the day the lawsuit was filed, reducing its market capitalization by about $190 billion.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jensen Huang told Nvidia's employees he had been unfaithful to his wife, without disclosing details of the alleged relationship.

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{{^usCountry}} He co-founded Nvidia, and has led the Santa Clara, California-based company as it became the world's most valuable chipmaker and made him one of the world's most prominent symbols of the artificial intelligence boom. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He co-founded Nvidia, and has led the Santa Clara, California-based company as it became the world's most valuable chipmaker and made him one of the world's most prominent symbols of the artificial intelligence boom. {{/usCountry}}

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Nvidia announced a probe into the matter on Sunday. Its shares closed down 4.3% on Monday, reducing Nvidia's market capitalization by approximately $190 billion. The lawsuit was filed five minutes after the US stock market closed.

It is common for shareholders to sue companies after unexpected share price declines. Nvidia shareholders led by Mark Kistenmacher are seeking unspecified damages from the defendants.