Jensen Huang could owe wife Lori over $80 billion in divorce settlement under California law if couple never signed prenup

Jensen Huang's affair first came to light when The New York Times reported on October 29 that the US intelligence community was investigating Jensen Huang's links to Alice Huang, whom they suspected of spying for China's state department.

Given the public scrutiny the affair received as part of a foreign intelligence investigation, there are talks about whether Jensen and Lori Huang's marriage would survive. If it doesn't, how much would Huang, ranked among the richest 10 people in the world with $155 billion estimated net worth per Forbes, have to pay in a potential divorce settlement?

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's admission of his affair with suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang triggered interest in his family life: his wife of 41 years, Lori, and their two children.

A day later, Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs announced an investigation into Alice Huang's firm, Megaspeed International. On November 4, a group of US House lawmakers sent a letter to Huang asking him to brief a House committee about the issue in a closed-door meeting.

Eventually, in an email to Nvidia employees on Sunday, November 8, Jensen Huang admitted the affair with Alice Huang as the company's board of directors announced an internal investigation.

Also read: Alice Huang, alleged Chinese spy linked to Nvidia CEO, worked at state broadcaster CCTV, HSBC before Megaspeed stint

How much would a divorce cost Jensen Huang? "I was unfaithful to my wife," Jensen Huang said in the email he wrote to Nvidia employees. "My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry."

Jensen Huang married Lori in 1985 when they were still students at the University of Oregon. Nvidia was founded eight years later in Sunnyvale, California, by Huang, Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. Jensen and Lori Huang and their children have been domiciled in California while Jensen Huang acquired his wealth and thus are subjected to California state laws.

Under Family Code 760 of California's law, property acquired by a couple while domiciled in the state is treated as community property. When couples split, wealth acquired during marriage is split 50% each, unless a prenuptial agreement was signed to waive such rights.

Also read: Jensen Huang Apologized to Nvidia for His Infidelity. His Kids Are On Staff

Jensen Huang, a longtime California resident, would be subject to the law if he and Lori chose the path of divorce, unless a prenup was signed.

There is no documented confirmation of whether they have a prenup or not. But if they don't, Jensen Huang could owe his wife, Lori, over $80 billion, nearly half of Jensen Huang's estimated $155 million wealth, potentially making it one of the costliest divorce settlements ever.

For contrast, Jeff Bezos paid his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, $38.3 billion in settlements when it was finalized in 2019.