Nvidia LIVE Updates: US House warns Jensen Huang to appear for closed door meeting or face subpoena
Nvidia LIVE Updates: Huang resigned on Thursday following revelations of two extramarital affairs, one of which allegedly involved a woman accused of spying for China. The company’s CFO Colette Kress was appointed as interim CEO in a board meeting on Wednesday.
Nvidia LIVE Updates: Hours after Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO, US Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott said he has called on him and and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to testify amid reports of Huang's romantic relationship with a businesswoman named Alice Huang. ...Read More
Meanwhile, a New York Times report said that US President Donald Trump called then Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Tuesday and had urged him to fight for his job.
Huang resigned on Thursday following revelations of two extramarital affairs, one of which allegedly involved a woman accused of spying for China. The company’s CFO Colette Kress was appointed as interim CEO in a board meeting on Wednesday.
Huang was reported of having an affair with a company executive who reported directly to him. He has been accused of having another affair with an employee, Reuters reported citing two sources familiar with the matter, taking the total count of affair allegations to three.
The individual's name and designation in the company have not been revealed by Reuters in the report. Nvidia has not commented on the report, either.
What led to his exit
- The resignation of the 63-year-old tech giant comes after The New York Times on November 7 reported of his alleged affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman who US authorities suspect of spying for Beijing.
- Following the report, the company said that they are "initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort."
- Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang in an email to Nvidia employees on Sunday, after the company launched an internal probe.
- Three days later, Jensen Huang was reported of having an affair with a company executive who reported directly to him. The New York Times on Wednesday identified the executive as Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, citing five people who had worked at the company.
- Following the revelation of his alleged affairs, the Nvidia Corp board met on Wednesday to decide Huang's future at the company. The chipmaker's board of directors appointed Colette Kress, its current executive vice president and chief financial officer, as interim CEO. Kress will continue to serve as executive vice president and CFO alongside her interim role until a permanent successor is appointed.
- Following Jensen Huang’s exit, the company’s shares fell 8.2% to a more than 16-month low in early trading and its market value was on track to close below $4 trillion for the first time since July 2025, Reuters reported.
- Huang has agreed to testify before the US Congress before Thanksgiving, as scrutiny grows over his reported association with the woman. According to CNN, House Republican leaders are negotiating with Huang and Nvidia for a closed-door briefing before key congressional committees, potentially as early as next week.
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- 13 Nov 2026, 09:12:15 AM IST
Nvidia LIVE Updates: What led to Jensen Huang's exit
Nvidia LIVE Updates: The resignation of the 63-year-old tech giant comes after The New York Times on November 7 reported of his alleged affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman who US authorities suspect of spying for Beijing.
Following the report, the company said that they are "initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort."
Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang in an email to Nvidia employees on Sunday, after the company launched an internal probe.
- 13 Nov 2026, 08:50:29 AM IST
Nvidia LIVE Updates: US House warns Jensen Huang to appear for closed door meeting or face subpoena
Jensen Huang has until 8 PM ET tomorrow night to accept the request of our three committees or he will be subpoenaed. @HouseForeignGOP @HouseIntel https://t.co/zfqqVLmqqa— Select Committee on China (@ChinaSelect) November 13, 2026
Nvidia LIVE Updates: US House warns Jensen Huang to accept a request to appear for closed door transcribed interview on December 1 by 8 pm (local time) or face subpoena.
“Failure to cooperate with this request will result in the House Foreign Affairs Committee issuing a subpoena to compel your testimony in a format of the committee’s choosing. Other committees also reserve the right to separately issue subpoenas to compel your testimony,” the notice said.
“We request written confirmation of your acceptance of this request by 8 p.m. EST on November 13, 2026, or a subpoena will be issued.”
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- 13 Nov 2026, 08:41:04 AM IST
Nvidia LIVE Updates: Nvidia's money and the AI build-out
Nvidia LIVE Updates: Jensen Huang’s resignation as Nvidia’s chief executive leaves the dominant maker of artificial intelligence (AI) chips without the founder who has run it since 1993, and the wider AI industry without the man who helped bankroll its expansion.
The bigger fear among investors is that a change at the top could dampen Nvidia's willingness to finance the AI boom.
Huang used Nvidia’s swelling cash pile to back dozens of AI companies, including OpenAI and Anthropic, and invested in and guaranteed financing deals for cloud computing firms such as CoreWeave.
CoreWeave is one of a group of newer firms, known as neoclouds, that rent out AI computing power.
- 13 Nov 2026, 08:25:23 AM IST
Nvidia LIVE Updates: Before becoming Nvidia's interim CEO, Colette Kress said it was the ‘smallest company’ she had worked for
Nvidia LIVE Updates: Colette Kress, Nvidia’s longtime finance chief who has been named the company’s interim CEO following Jensen Huang’s resignation on Thursday, once described the chipmaker as the smallest company she had ever worked for.
In a 2022 interview with Fortune, Kress spoke about joining Nvidia in September 2013 and how the company had changed since then. “When I started at Nvidia, it was the smallest company that I’d ever worked for. It’s gotten quite large, but the focus is on how do you think about the future and make sure we’re ready for it to scale?” she said.
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- 13 Nov 2026, 08:12:22 AM IST
Nvidia LIVE Updates: Colette Kress named interim CEO of Nvidia
Nvidia LIVE Updates: Following the revelation of ousted CEO alleged affairs, the Nvidia Corp board met on Wednesday to decide Jensen Huang's future at the company.
The chipmaker's board of directors appointed Colette Kress, its current executive vice president and chief financial officer, as interim CEO. Kress will continue to serve as executive vice president and CFO alongside her interim role until a permanent successor is appointed.
The board also appointed Harvey C Jones as its first-ever chairperson. Jones brings more than 30 years of experience as an entrepreneur, technology executive and venture investor, including stints as CEO and executive chairman of Synopsys.
- 13 Nov 2026, 08:10:16 AM IST
Nvidia LIVE Updates: US Justice Department has not concluded Alice Huang was Chinese spy, says Blanche
Nvidia LIVE Updates: US Attorney General Todd Blanche stated on Thursday that the Justice Department has not concluded whether Alice Huang, the businesswoman who allegedly had an affair with Jensen Huang, was a Chinese spy, news agency Reuters reported.
At a press conference, Blanche said that "of course" the FBI was investigating reports that Alice Huang was working for the Chinese government.
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- 13 Nov 2026, 08:07:34 AM IST
Nvidia LIVE Updates | 'I am a piece of sh**': Jensen Huang's last hours as Nvidia CEO
Nvidia LIVE Updates: According to people who’ve spoken with ousted Nvidia CEO in recent days, Jensen Huang has already taken a penitent turn, castigating himself as a “piece of sh--.”
He claims not to care what happens to himself at this point. His main concern, he says, is his wife, and not “ruining the lives” of the multiple women now romantically linked to him in the public imagination.
-Bloomberg.
- 13 Nov 2026, 07:54:07 AM IST
Nvidia LIVE Updates | Trump says Jensen Huang called him, said he regrets scandal’s toll on family: ‘He’s going through hell’
Nvidia LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang called him and expressed remorse over what the alleged affairs scandal had done to his family.
“I spoke to him yesterday. He’s going through hell,” Trump said in an interview with the broadcaster Stephen A. Smith on Thursday. “What he feels most badly about is his wife and family. That’s what he told me. He called me."
Trump also praised Huang, who is accused of allegedly having three affairs, one including with a woman suspected of spying for China, saying he had done an “incredible job.”
“Nvidia is unbelievable,” he said in the interview.
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- 13 Nov 2026, 07:36:31 AM IST
Nvidia LIVE Updates: US Senate banking committee chair calls on Jensen Huang, Howard Lutnick to testify
Nvidia LIVE Updates: Hours after Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO, US Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott said he has called on him and and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to testify amid reports of Huang's romantic relationship with a businesswoman named Alice Huang.
- 13 Nov 2026, 06:48:06 AM IST
Nvidia LIVE Updates: Trump urged ousted CEO Jensen Huang to ‘fight for his job' before resignation
Nvidia LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump called then Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Tuesday and had urged him to fight for his job, the New York Times reported, citing two people briefed on the conversation.
Huang resigned on Thursday following revelations of two extramarital affairs, one of which allegedly involved a woman accused of spying for China.
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