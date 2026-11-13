Nvidia LIVE Updates: US House warns Jensen Huang to appear for closed door meeting or face subpoena

Meanwhile, a New York Times report said that US President Donald Trump called then Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Tuesday and had urged him to fight for his job.

Huang resigned on Thursday following revelations of two extramarital affairs, one of which allegedly involved a woman accused of spying for China. The company’s CFO Colette Kress was appointed as interim CEO in a board meeting on Wednesday.

Huang was reported of having an affair with a company executive who reported directly to him. He has been accused of having another affair with an employee, Reuters reported citing two sources familiar with the matter, taking the total count of affair allegations to three.

The individual's name and designation in the company have not been revealed by Reuters in the report. Nvidia has not commented on the report, either.

What led to his exit

- The resignation of the 63-year-old tech giant comes after The New York Times on November 7 reported of his alleged affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman who US authorities suspect of spying for Beijing.

- Following the report, the company said that they are "initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort."

- Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang in an email to Nvidia employees on Sunday, after the company launched an internal probe.

- Three days later, Jensen Huang was reported of having an affair with a company executive who reported directly to him. The New York Times on Wednesday identified the executive as Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, citing five people who had worked at the company.

- Following the revelation of his alleged affairs, the Nvidia Corp board met on Wednesday to decide Huang's future at the company. The chipmaker's board of directors appointed Colette Kress, its current executive vice president and chief financial officer, as interim CEO. Kress will continue to serve as executive vice president and CFO alongside her interim role until a permanent successor is appointed.

- Following Jensen Huang’s exit, the company’s shares fell 8.2% to a more than 16-month low in early trading and its market value was on track to close below $4 trillion for the first time since July 2025, Reuters reported.

- Huang has agreed to testify before the US Congress before Thanksgiving, as scrutiny grows over his reported association with the woman. According to CNN, House Republican leaders are negotiating with Huang and Nvidia for a closed-door briefing before key congressional committees, potentially as early as next week.