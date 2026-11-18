Nvidia on Tuesday sought to move forward, telling investors it had no intention of bringing back Jensen Huang as CEO and touting record results that reminded investors of its central role in the artificial-intelligence boom.

The chip giant said revenue was expected to increase more than it had previously forecast. It plans to continue to provide financial support for some partners. And its new Vera Rubin servers hit the market quickly, supercharging revenue for its all-important data center segment.

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Deep Dive Does Nvidia plan to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO? No. Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones said the board unanimously accepted Huang’s resignation and does not intend to reinstate him, despite Huang saying he would return if asked. How will Nvidia handle financial guarantees for its cloud-computing partners? Interim CEO Colette Kress said Nvidia will be selective and disciplined. It may support strong customers, but some guarantees could end if projects are delayed or cannot secure more financing. Can Nvidia maintain its growth under interim CEO Colette Kress? Nvidia reported record results and stronger revenue expectations, with demand for its data-center products supporting growth. Its outlook still faces questions about leadership, partner financing and chip-export restrictions.

Shares rose about 4% on the report.

But the events before Nvidia’s earnings report show that despite its financial strength, the company’s near-term future is likely to be dominated by questions about the former CEO’s behavior and legacy. That includes extramarital affairs with an employee and a customer U.S. officials believe was working with Chinese intelligence. Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, then an executive at the Singapore-based data company Megaspeed, has also raised fresh questions about Nvidia’s business in Asia.

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The Securities and Exchange Commission is probing Nvidia’s disclosures, The Wall Street Journal reported. And the Commerce Department is now cracking down on shipments of chips from Nvidia and other U.S. companies to countries in Southeast Asia, where Chinese companies can access them.

Then there’s the question of succession. Nvidia’s board said it had retained search firm Heidrick & Struggles to find a permanent chief executive.

Hours before the earnings report, Huang kept alive the debate over whether he could one day return to the top of the company by publicly saying in a statement he would do so if asked. He also agreed to testify in front of Congress.

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“The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO,” Chairman Harvey Jones said at the start of the earnings call.

Nodding at the vocal faction of Nvidia’s employee base calling for Huang’s return, Kress acknowledged “diverse opinions” within Nvidia’s workforce. “Our employees, though, we believe, are committed,” she added. “They are committed to doing their life’s work at Nvidia.”

For Kress, the challenge will be persuading investors that Nvidia is in steady hands going forward, while also crafting a new strategy for the company that accounts for shifts that were already under way in America’s AI build-out and on Wall Street.

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Nvidia’s board says it has no intention of reinstating former CEO Jensen Huang.

In Tuesday’s question-and-answer session, Kress faced intense interest over how Nvidia would approach future financial guarantees for its cloud-computing partners. It’s a key part of the business model that Jensen Huang created to sell as many chips as possible.

Kress last quarter defended a practice that some critics have dubbed “circular financing.” She said that it was important for Nvidia to make large investments in AI infrastructure because they would help facilitate the development of “one of the most important technologies in human history” and that the money Nvidia invests in the companies that buy its chips would come back in spades.On Tuesday, Kress took a more reserved tone. She warned that certain Nvidia-brokered financial guarantees wouldn’t “exist anymore” if the data center projects in question were delayed or failed to find additional financing.

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The company would “remain thoughtful” and “disciplined” in how it commits capital going forward, she said, adding that for “strong customers who need financing and some kind of guarantee, that is something we will do.” She cautioned that Nvidia has “a lot of work to understand if those are the right kind of investments that we need to make.”

Stacy Rasgon, a Bernstein tech analyst, said that because so many of Nvidia’s financing deals with partners such as cloud companies were negotiated by Huang personally, with Kress in the CEO’s chair, the broader AI infrastructure world could be starved of capital.

“People are worried that maybe she’s less enthusiastic about doing these types of deals,” Rasgon said. “There’s this idea that Nvidia has been backstopping the entire ecosystem, and if they stop doing that, it will have major effects on AI demand. The question is, how dependent is the entire AI trade on Nvidia’s support?”

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Write to Robbie Whelan at robbie.whelan@wsj.com