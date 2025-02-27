NYT Strands: Hints and answers for February 27, 2025

NYT Strands hints and answers: A new NYT word game was added to the already-existing list of entertaining games provided by Wordle, Connections, and Mini Crossword less than a year ago. Players can explore the daily themes, known as "spangrams," that are abundant in the Strands section of the New York Times. Did you try your hand at today's new NYT word game, the Strands puzzle?(New York Times)

As of Wednesday, February 27, a brand-new chapter for the captivating and addictive game is available. We'll provide you with a brief crash course if you're searching for hints and assistance in deciphering Wednesday's Strands. The "spangram," which is usually shown in yellow, identifies the topic of the problem.

Today’s Strands hints

What Is Today's Strands Hint for the Theme: "Living large".

Here's an unofficial hint: "Think big."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

*PIES

*GEAR

*SURGES

*PUTTER

*GEESE

*SUGAR

*FEAR

NYT Strands Spangram Hint: Is it Vertical or Horizontal?

Today's spangram is vertical

Note: There will be spoilers!

The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with B and ends with F.

There are eight theme words (including the spangram) in today's puzzle. Hint: The upper portion of the board contains the first one. The initial two letters of each word are as follows:

*BI

*FO

*BR

*CH

*SP

*LE

*PI

*BI(SPANGRAM)

NYT Strands spangram answer

BIGSTUFF is the spangram response for today, Wednesday, February 27, 2025

NYT Strands answers for February 27, 2025

*BIRD

*FOOT

*BREAK

*CHEESE

*SPENDER

*LEAGUES

*PICTURE

*BIGSTUFF (SPANGRAM)