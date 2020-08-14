e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Oli-Prachanda meet to resolve their differences

Oli-Prachanda meet to resolve their differences

The two leaders one-on-one meeting at the Prime Minister’s residence at Baluwatar in Kathmandu. This was their first meeting after a week.

world Updated: Aug 14, 2020 06:14 IST
Press Trust of India | Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Kathmandu
Nepal’s Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli
Nepal’s Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli (Twitter)
         

Nepal’s Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the ruling party’s executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ met again on Thursday to sort out their differences and resolve the intra-party rift, with the sources here expecting a breakthrough soon.

The two leaders one-on-one meeting at the Prime Minister’s residence at Baluwatar in Kathmandu. This was their first meeting after a week.

The details of the meeting have not been disclosed. The sources close to the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) said the talk ended on a positive note. Sources said as Prime Minister Oli agreed to hand over the total command of the party to Prachanda during the meeting, an agreement could be closer.

The leaders are expected to meet on Friday too.

Oli during a television interview on Wednesday said that the ongoing intra-party tussle will be settled down within five days. Oli and Prachanda have held at least ten meetings in recent weeks to sort out the differences between them. But, as the Prime Minister did not accept the condition of a one-man-one-post, the talks failed. Oli has refused to give up his post as prime minister as well as a co-chairman of the NCP.

A bitter internal feud has been brewing in the ruling NCP since the last few weeks after top party leaders, including Prachanda, demanded Oli’s resignation, saying his recent anti-India remarks were “neither politically correct nor diplomatically appropriate.” They are also against Oli’s autocratic style of functioning.

The differences grew further after Oli said that some of the ruling party leaders are aligning with the southern neighbour to remove him from power after his government issued a new political map incorporating three Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.

The two leaders are also engaged in tightening their grip within the party with the escalation of the intra-party feud.

tags
top news
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
PLA still at LAC, India plans new ways to counter China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy
SC to pronounce its verdict in Prashant Bhushan contempt case today
SC to pronounce its verdict in Prashant Bhushan contempt case today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Modi set to become longest serving non-Congress PM
Modi set to become longest serving non-Congress PM
Daily Covid-19 tests inch closer to targeted 1 million mark
Daily Covid-19 tests inch closer to targeted 1 million mark
Connectivity gets better but parts of India still logged out
Connectivity gets better but parts of India still logged out
NGT approves penalties of up to Rs 1 lakh for causing noise pollution
NGT approves penalties of up to Rs 1 lakh for causing noise pollution
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In