Omani co-pilot of the Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight who allegedly attacked Indian pilot Smit Machchhar and attempted to crash the jet may have tried shutting down engines of the Boeing 737 after his plan to crash the aircraft into a building in Tel Aviv failed, Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera reported.

The co-pilot allegedly struck Captain Machchhar with an emergency axe inside the cockpit as he made an attempt to crash the jet which had 174 passengers and six crew members onboard. (REUTERS)

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The report narrated the minute-by-minute account of the chaos that ensued on the flight on September 30 right from the beginning when the pilots clear the security check and passengers start boarding the flight. The report added that there was nothing suspicious about the behaviour of the co-pilot who has been identified as 29-year-old Hammam al-Hammami, born to an Omani father and Syrian mother.

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Deep Dive What actions did the Omani co-pilot take during the flydubai flight incident? The Omani co-pilot, Hammam al-Hammami, attacked Captain Smit Machchhar with an emergency axe and attempted to shut down the aircraft's engines in his plan to crash the flight into a building in Tel Aviv. Why is the Omani co-pilot's background under investigation? The investigation is focused on al-Hammami's past, including his extremist views and radicalization, which reportedly led to his firing from Oman's national airline and raised questions about how he was allowed to pilot a flight to Tel Aviv. How did the pilot and crew manage to regain control of the flydubai aircraft? Captain Machchhar, despite being gravely injured, was able to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to enter and restrain al-Hammami, stabilizing the aircraft after it plunged nearly 16,000 feet.

al-Hammami tried to kill Captain Machchhar with an axe and crash the plane by first by taking control of the yoke and then attempting to shut down both engines, the report added. However, the hero pilot managed to thwart a major aviation mishap as he helped the rest of the crew secure the aircraft and bring the situation under control.

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{{^usCountry}} al-Hammami had devised a plan to first kill the captain and then take control of the flight, steering it to Tel Aviv where he would crash into into city's skyscrapers, the report added citing Israeli intelligence. He had planned to act so quickly that fighter jets would have no time to scramble and intercept the aircraft, nor would authorities have time to initiate negotiations, the report added. What happened on the flydubai flight? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} al-Hammami had devised a plan to first kill the captain and then take control of the flight, steering it to Tel Aviv where he would crash into into city's skyscrapers, the report added citing Israeli intelligence. He had planned to act so quickly that fighter jets would have no time to scramble and intercept the aircraft, nor would authorities have time to initiate negotiations, the report added. What happened on the flydubai flight? {{/usCountry}}

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al-Hammami, whose past and radical views are under scanner now, allegedly struck Machchhar with an emergency axe inside the cockpit as he made an attempt to crash the jet which had 174 passengers and six crew members onboard. However, gravely injured Indian pilot managed to provide access to the crew and some passengers inside the cockpit who overpowered the co-pilot and stabilised the plane that plunged nearly 16,000 feet in 30 seconds.

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The plane made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk from where the passengers were flown to Tel Aviv. al-Hammami was take by Saudi authorities for questioning and was later taken to the UAE where he is currently held.