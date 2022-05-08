On Mother’s Day, Google has this heartwarming doodle
- In the first slide, the child is holding their mother's finger; in the second, both are shown reading in braille. In the third slide, they have illustrated washing hands together while in the final slide, the mother and the child are planting a sapling.
A mother’s hand reaching out for her child’s - this is what a heartwarming picture shows as Google dedicates Sunday’s doodle for Mother’s Day. The doodle - in the GIF format - captures the mother-child relationship with a simple imagery.
In the first slide, the child is holding their mother's finger; in the second, both are shown reading in braille. In the third slide, they have illustrated washing hands together while in the final slide, the mother and the child are planting a sapling.
A Google Doodle is a special, temporary modification to the official logo of the search engine giant, commemorating different holidays, events, birthdays or death anniversaries of notable historical figures.
Mother's day is celebrated every year to honour the special relationship between a child and their mothers. The day is observed to remember the selfless nature of motherhood and maternal bonds.
The day is observed every year on the second Sunday in most of the countries, including India.
The idea of celebrating Mother's Day was originally proposed in the early 1900s. According to some versions, it was first celebrated by Anna Jarvis, an American woman credited to be the founder of Mother's Day, in honour of her mother. She celebrated the occasion in 1907 at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton in West Virginia.
In the United States, the day was proclaimed to be a national holiday by president Woodrow Wilson in 1914.
-
Biden, other G-7 leaders to meet Zelensky virtually today amid war: 10 points
US president Joe Biden, UK PM Boris Johnson and other G-7 leaders are set to meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky via a video call on Sunday. Ahead of the virtual meeting, the UK announced an aid of $1.3 billion in military assistance to the war-torn nation. “Putin's brutal attack is not only causing untold devastation in Ukraine – it is also threatening peace and security across Europe,” Johnson was quoted as saying in reports.
-
Russia steps up assaults on Ukraine
Ukraine evacuated more civilians from a besieged Mariupol steel plant on Saturday as Russian forces unleashed new bombardments across the country ahead of Victory Day festivities in Moscow. The Azovstal steel mill is the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the devastated port city and its fate has taken on a symbolic value in the broader battle since Russia's invasion.
-
Al-Qaida chief blames US for Ukraine invasion in new video
Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri made an appearance in a pre-recorded video to mark the 11th anniversary of the death of his predecessor Osama bin Laden. Al-Zawahri says in the video that “US weakness” was the reason that its ally Ukraine became “prey” for the Russian invasion. The 27-minute speech was released Friday according to the SITE Intelligence group, which monitors militant activity. Al-Zawahri's whereabouts are unknown.
-
Russia's Putin 'doesn't believe he can afford to lose' in Ukraine: CIA chief
Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that he cannot afford to lose in Ukraine and is "doubling down" on the war, but shows no signs of planning to use tactical nuclear weapons, CIA director Bill Burns said Saturday. Putin's belief in the Russian military's ability to wear down Ukrainian resistance probably has not been shaken despite key battlefield defeats, the US spy chief told a Financial Times conference.
-
South Africa Covid positivity rate nears record amid Omicron spread
South Africa's daily coronavirus test positivity rate neared a record, rising above 30% on Saturday for the first time in almost five months as two sublineages of the omicron variant spread rapidly ahead of the nation's winter season. There were 8,524 new Covid-19 cases identified, representing a 31.1% positivity rate of those tested, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said in a statement on its website. The record so far was 34.9% on Dec. 14.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics