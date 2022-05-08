On Mother’s Day, Google has this heartwarming doodle

A mother’s hand reaching out for her child’s - this is what a heartwarming picture shows as Google dedicates Sunday’s doodle for Mother’s Day. The doodle - in the GIF format - captures the mother-child relationship with a simple imagery.

In the first slide, the child is holding their mother's finger; in the second, both are shown reading in braille. In the third slide, they have illustrated washing hands together while in the final slide, the mother and the child are planting a sapling.

A Google Doodle is a special, temporary modification to the official logo of the search engine giant, commemorating different holidays, events, birthdays or death anniversaries of notable historical figures.

Mother's day is celebrated every year to honour the special relationship between a child and their mothers. The day is observed to remember the selfless nature of motherhood and maternal bonds.

The day is observed every year on the second Sunday in most of the countries, including India.

The idea of celebrating Mother's Day was originally proposed in the early 1900s. According to some versions, it was first celebrated by Anna Jarvis, an American woman credited to be the founder of Mother's Day, in honour of her mother. She celebrated the occasion in 1907 at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton in West Virginia.

In the United States, the day was proclaimed to be a national holiday by president Woodrow Wilson in 1914.

