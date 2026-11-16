Once Bitter Rivals, Stephen Miller and Marco Rubio Form Unlikely Alliance

The old feud between Rubio and Miller has settled into something of a family joke. During a recent gathering with the Rubios, Katie Miller reminded Jeanette Rubio of the days when her husband lambasted the Florida senator over immigration.

At a lavish New Year’s Eve bash at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, the two men were in high spirits, with Rubio being filmed singing along to Pitbull’s “Fireball.” Trump had approved the raid to capture Maduro, and U.S. Special Forces were standing by and waiting for favorable weather. Three days later, Rubio and Miller were at Trump’s side in a makeshift war room as they watched U.S. commandos descend on Caracas.

By the summer of 2025, Miller and Rubio had zeroed in on Venezuela. While Trump was reluctant to revisit regime change efforts in the country after failing to oust Maduro in his first term, the two found ways to appeal to him through his focus on cracking down on drug flows. They argued to Trump that Maduro shouldn’t be treated as just an authoritarian leader but a drug kingpin who posed a direct threat to the U.S. and should be brought to justice, U.S. officials said.

Some who have worked for Rubio wonder whether his relationship with Miller—who is seen as the architect of the hard-line agenda that some Republicans blame for the party’s midterm losses—could become a future political liability for the secretary of state.

His support of the crackdown has at times put Rubio at odds with longtime supporters in Florida. Business leaders have complained directly to him that the administration’s immigration policies are disrupting their operations and making it more difficult to find workers, according to people familiar with the conversations.

The military campaign raised concerns among officials in Rubio’s agency, some of whom questioned the legality of the strikes and grew increasingly uneasy about a decision-making process that left little room for questions or dissent.

Their partnership soon extended to an unprecedented use of U.S. military force that served both men’s goals—a campaign to strike alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean, which helped Miller’s war on cartels and Rubio’s efforts to pressure the Venezuelan government. They found an ally in Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who carried out the campaign.

Rubio also worked closely with Miller to revoke visas of foreign students involved in pro-Palestine protests, adopting the same combative rhetoric as his onetime adversary. “Every time I find one of these lunatics, I take away their visa,” Rubio declared in March 2025.

Two weeks after Trump’s inauguration, Rubio flew to El Salvador to negotiate a deal championed by Miller under which hundreds of U.S. deportees would be sent to a notorious maximum-security prison for gang members.

Rubio quickly put the State Department’s machinery to work for Miller’s immigration crackdown—aggressively revoking visas, negotiating deportation deals and proposing new restrictions of his own. The moves cemented his place in the president’s inner circle, administration officials said.

Many also remained wary of Rubio, whose previous Gang of 8 efforts and reputation as a neoconservative made him suspect among MAGA hard-liners.

When Rubio first walked into the White House as Trump’s new secretary of state in January 2025, some officials familiar with their history were uncertain about how they would work together.

After Trump was elected in 2024, Miller said he and Rubio discussed an aggressive new approach to the Western Hemisphere. “The world is and has always been a competition for resources. And under the president’s vision, we’ve returned to that,” Miller said.

“It’s certainly not something a lot of people would have predicted,” Rubio said in an interview of his friendship with Miller. “If you live long enough, interesting things happen.”

After Trump left office in 2021, Rubio continued to remake his political identity, sharpening his focus on the America First-style populism rising in the GOP. He stayed in touch with Miller, occasionally consulting on speeches, according to people familiar with the relationship. In 2023, Miller hosted an event to promote Rubio’s new book, an indictment of globalism. Miller called Rubio “my good friend, principled conservative leader, beloved senator from Florida.” Some former Rubio aides were stunned by the warmth he expressed.

Miller’s efforts to enact his hard-line immigration policies overlapped with Rubio’s longstanding focus on Latin America. He worked with the senator to champion a domestic economic agenda that included expanding the child tax credit.

“Wow, look at these guys getting along,” Trump remarked on a trip during his first term when he saw them talking on Air Force One, according to a person with knowledge of his remarks.

To the surprise of some aides, Rubio also found common ground with Miller, who by then was one of Trump’s most influential advisers. Rubio was impressed by the arguments in some of Trump’s speeches, many of which had been written by Miller. Rubio and Miller also shared a grasp of immigration law and could debate its finer points long after others lost interest, according to people who worked with them at the time.

When Rubio suspended his presidential campaign in March 2016, Miller took credit for helping to bring him down. While Rubio had warned that Trump would ruin the GOP, he found ways to work with the new president after winning re-election to the Senate. He carved out a role as one of Trump’s chief advisers on Latin America policy and began to win the president’s trust.

Miller saw Rubio as a politician whose ambitions had to be stopped, according to emails with staff of Breitbart News that became public in 2019. The fight elevated Miller from a little-known congressional staffer into a well-known immigration hard-liner. “Really important that you got the Rubio hit in there,” Miller wrote in one message in July 2015. He repeatedly pressed for negative coverage, describing Rubio as dishonest to a “pathological” degree and as “an extremist who wants unlimited immigration.”

Miller, then a 27-year-old adviser to Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama, emerged as one of the bill’s fiercest antagonists, working behind the scenes to undermine Rubio.

Rubio arrived in Washington in January 2011 as a hotshot Republican senator from Florida, riding the energy of the right-wing tea-party movement. Two years later, the son of Cuban immigrants joined a bipartisan Gang of 8 to tackle immigration reform. But the 844-page bill came under unrelenting attack by hard-line conservatives.

The blowout midterm election has renewed speculation about Rubio’s own presidential ambitions. Allies have publicly and privately tried to draft him into a 2028 run, despite Rubio’s past pledges to support Vice President JD Vance should he enter the race .

Katie Miller, Miller’s wife, described the men as “besties,” adding that she often finds herself chatting with Rubio’s wife, Jeanette, when their husbands are on the phone with each other in the evenings. Not long after the Venezuela raid, Rubio and Miller were dining together at Mar-a-Lago when Katie Miller came in and handed them each a bag. Inside were matching gray Nike tracksuits, like the one Maduro wore when U.S. forces captured him. Rubio later wore his on Air Force One.

It was a crowning moment for one of Trump’s longest-serving advisers—and it also offered a

President Trump had just announced on Truth Social that Miller would become his new chief of staff. Miller turned to Rubio and joked that he was now his boss, and the two men shook hands, according to people familiar with the matter.

WASHINGTON—Marco Rubio was in Stephen Miller’s White House office last Friday when an aide walked in and urged Miller to check his phone.

WASHINGTON—Marco Rubio was in Stephen Miller’s White House office last Friday when an aide walked in and urged Miller to check his phone.

PREMIUM Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House chief of staff Stephen Miller will play chief roles in shaping the rest of Trump’s presidency.

President Trump had just announced on Truth Social that Miller would become his new chief of staff. Miller turned to Rubio and joked that he was now his boss, and the two men shook hands, according to people familiar with the matter.

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It was a crowning moment for one of Trump’s longest-serving advisers—and it also offered a view into the unlikely alliance between Miller and Rubio, who more than a dozen years earlier had been on opposite sides of a bitter fight over immigration policy.

Today, their relationship is one of the most under-the-radar—and consequential—of Trump’s second term. It pairs Miller’s hard-edge bureaucratic muscle with Rubio’s diplomatic experience and skill for selling contentious policies at home and abroad. Now, with Miller poised to wield more power as chief of staff, the two men will play leading roles in shaping the remainder of Trump’s presidency—and the battle over the future of his movement.

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Often huddled in Miller’s West Wing office, Rubio and Miller helped engineer some of the most audacious foreign-policy moves of Trump’s second term, from his push to acquire Greenland to the deadly strikes on suspected drug boats and the raid that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. Rubio, 55 years old, and Miller, 41, have frequently made the case to Trump together, framing proposals in terms they knew would resonate with the president. Rubio’s influence is amplified by his dual role as secretary of state and national security adviser.

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“Our wives joke about you’ve got to be careful not to let Marco and Stephen be together too much because they’re going to come up with some wild idea. We motivate each other,” Miller said in an interview from his office this week.

Natalie Harp, President Trump’s executive assistant, with Rubio and Miller.

Katie Miller, Miller’s wife, described the men as “besties,” adding that she often finds herself chatting with Rubio’s wife, Jeanette, when their husbands are on the phone with each other in the evenings. Not long after the Venezuela raid, Rubio and Miller were dining together at Mar-a-Lago when Katie Miller came in and handed them each a bag. Inside were matching gray Nike tracksuits, like the one Maduro wore when U.S. forces captured him. Rubio later wore his on Air Force One.

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The blowout midterm election has renewed speculation about Rubio’s own presidential ambitions. Allies have publicly and privately tried to draft him into a 2028 run, despite Rubio’s past pledges to support Vice President JD Vance should he enter the race.

‘The Rubio hit’

Rubio arrived in Washington in January 2011 as a hotshot Republican senator from Florida, riding the energy of the right-wing tea-party movement. Two years later, the son of Cuban immigrants joined a bipartisan Gang of 8 to tackle immigration reform. But the 844-page bill came under unrelenting attack by hard-line conservatives.

Miller, then a 27-year-old adviser to Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama, emerged as one of the bill’s fiercest antagonists, working behind the scenes to undermine Rubio.

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Miller saw Rubio as a politician whose ambitions had to be stopped, according to emails with staff of Breitbart News that became public in 2019. The fight elevated Miller from a little-known congressional staffer into a well-known immigration hard-liner. “Really important that you got the Rubio hit in there,” Miller wrote in one message in July 2015. He repeatedly pressed for negative coverage, describing Rubio as dishonest to a “pathological” degree and as “an extremist who wants unlimited immigration.”

When Rubio suspended his presidential campaign in March 2016, Miller took credit for helping to bring him down. While Rubio had warned that Trump would ruin the GOP, he found ways to work with the new president after winning re-election to the Senate. He carved out a role as one of Trump’s chief advisers on Latin America policy and began to win the president’s trust.

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To the surprise of some aides, Rubio also found common ground with Miller, who by then was one of Trump’s most influential advisers. Rubio was impressed by the arguments in some of Trump’s speeches, many of which had been written by Miller. Rubio and Miller also shared a grasp of immigration law and could debate its finer points long after others lost interest, according to people who worked with them at the time.

“Wow, look at these guys getting along,” Trump remarked on a trip during his first term when he saw them talking on Air Force One, according to a person with knowledge of his remarks.

Miller’s efforts to enact his hard-line immigration policies overlapped with Rubio’s longstanding focus on Latin America. He worked with the senator to champion a domestic economic agenda that included expanding the child tax credit.

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After Trump left office in 2021, Rubio continued to remake his political identity, sharpening his focus on the America First-style populism rising in the GOP. He stayed in touch with Miller, occasionally consulting on speeches, according to people familiar with the relationship. In 2023, Miller hosted an event to promote Rubio’s new book, an indictment of globalism. Miller called Rubio “my good friend, principled conservative leader, beloved senator from Florida.” Some former Rubio aides were stunned by the warmth he expressed.

“It’s certainly not something a lot of people would have predicted,” Rubio said in an interview of his friendship with Miller. “If you live long enough, interesting things happen.”

After Trump was elected in 2024, Miller said he and Rubio discussed an aggressive new approach to the Western Hemisphere. “The world is and has always been a competition for resources. And under the president’s vision, we’ve returned to that,” Miller said.

Common ground on Latin America

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When Rubio first walked into the White House as Trump’s new secretary of state in January 2025, some officials familiar with their history were uncertain about how they would work together.

Many also remained wary of Rubio, whose previous Gang of 8 efforts and reputation as a neoconservative made him suspect among MAGA hard-liners.

Rubio quickly put the State Department’s machinery to work for Miller’s immigration crackdown—aggressively revoking visas, negotiating deportation deals and proposing new restrictions of his own. The moves cemented his place in the president’s inner circle, administration officials said.

A maximum-security prison in El Salvador where U.S. deportees have been sent under the Trump administration.

Two weeks after Trump’s inauguration, Rubio flew to El Salvador to negotiate a deal championed by Miller under which hundreds of U.S. deportees would be sent to a notorious maximum-security prison for gang members.

Rubio also worked closely with Miller to revoke visas of foreign students involved in pro-Palestine protests, adopting the same combative rhetoric as his onetime adversary. “Every time I find one of these lunatics, I take away their visa,” Rubio declared in March 2025.

Their partnership soon extended to an unprecedented use of U.S. military force that served both men’s goals—a campaign to strike alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean, which helped Miller’s war on cartels and Rubio’s efforts to pressure the Venezuelan government. They found an ally in Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who carried out the campaign.

The military campaign raised concerns among officials in Rubio’s agency, some of whom questioned the legality of the strikes and grew increasingly uneasy about a decision-making process that left little room for questions or dissent.

A screen image shows a U.S. strike on an alleged drug-smuggling boat.

His support of the crackdown has at times put Rubio at odds with longtime supporters in Florida. Business leaders have complained directly to him that the administration’s immigration policies are disrupting their operations and making it more difficult to find workers, according to people familiar with the conversations.

Some who have worked for Rubio wonder whether his relationship with Miller—who is seen as the architect of the hard-line agenda that some Republicans blame for the party’s midterm losses—could become a future political liability for the secretary of state.

By the summer of 2025, Miller and Rubio had zeroed in on Venezuela. While Trump was reluctant to revisit regime change efforts in the country after failing to oust Maduro in his first term, the two found ways to appeal to him through his focus on cracking down on drug flows. They argued to Trump that Maduro shouldn’t be treated as just an authoritarian leader but a drug kingpin who posed a direct threat to the U.S. and should be brought to justice, U.S. officials said.

At a lavish New Year’s Eve bash at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, the two men were in high spirits, with Rubio being filmed singing along to Pitbull’s “Fireball.” Trump had approved the raid to capture Maduro, and U.S. Special Forces were standing by and waiting for favorable weather. Three days later, Rubio and Miller were at Trump’s side in a makeshift war room as they watched U.S. commandos descend on Caracas.

Miller and Rubio confer at an event last year at the White House.

The old feud between Rubio and Miller has settled into something of a family joke. During a recent gathering with the Rubios, Katie Miller reminded Jeanette Rubio of the days when her husband lambasted the Florida senator over immigration.

“Katie, do not bring up unpleasant times,” Miller quipped.

Write to Alex Leary at alex.leary@wsj.com, Vera Bergengruen at vera.bergengruen@wsj.com and Robbie Gramer at robbie.gramer@wsj.com