One person dies as chaos continues at Burning Man in Nevada, rain turns site into mud pit

One person reportedly died at Burning Man in Nevada as rain and mud prompted those attending the festival to shelter in place. According to the Pershing County Sheriff's Office in northern Nevada, the death took place “during this rain event.” A satellite view shows a close up of tents during the 2023 Burning Man festival, in Black Rock Desert, Nevada, U.S., August 27, 2023 (Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS) (via REUTERS)

However, the identity of the deceased person and the cause of their death have not been revealed.“As this death is still under investigation, there is no further information available at this time,” the sheriff's office said in a statement, according to the Daily Mail. Some revelers have also beem suffering from hypothermia.

A huge rainstorm turned the festival site into a mud pit on Friday, September 1, as thousands of festivalgoers were preparing to attend the event. In Burning Man’s official forecast, it said that chances of rain returns early Sunday morning, September 3, and “continues through the afternoon as the low pressure system moves eastward across Black Rock City and exits the region; rain is possible at any time but is most likely from sunrise to late morning. There is a 50% chance of more than 0.25" of rain, with a 15% chance of more than 0.5". Clearing skies after 5 PM with a slight chance of showers through 11 PM. Thunderstorms, which can bring gusty winds and lightning, remain possible, particularly after 5 PM Sunday.”

Meanwhile, Burning Man said on its website that they will be dropping mobile cell trailers on Saturday night, September 2. They will also open up the “for 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock plazas and Center Camp sometime Saturday evening,” and “send out info when this is completed.”

“We are also deploying buses to Gerlach to take people to Reno who might walk off the playa. See our recommendations on when walking is viable or not. This is not likely a 24-hour operation at this time,” the website said, adding that they have met their agency collaborators on the local, county, state, tribal, and federal levels. Burning Man also assured that authorities are constantly in touch with these agencies.