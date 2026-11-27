OPEC and its allies face a difficult balancing act when they meet on Sunday, as the group is set to decide on production targets for 2027 against the prospect of a growing global oil surplus and persistent threats to energy supplies in the Middle East.

Natural gas flaring at a Mexican refinery. OPEC must decide how much oil each country can sustainably produce.

With existing production agreements approaching their year-end deadline, key members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers in the broader group called OPEC+ must decide how much oil each country can

The Abu Dhabi skyline rises behind a sand dune. The United Arab Emirates left the OPEC alliance earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the stakes are rising as major forecasting agencies, banks and analysts expect a growing oil surplus heading into 2027. Additional supply could put significant pressure on prices, even though the need to replenish inventories next year should provide some support for demand, according to market watchers.

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The outlook is further complicated by uncertainty over how quickly oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz will recover to prewar levels. The waterway remains vulnerable to attacks, making it difficult for producers to gauge how much additional crude the market can absorb.

“Even once ministers agree on capacity, they face a second and arguably harder decision: how much oil should OPEC+ actually pump in 2027,” said Leon. “The answer depends heavily on how quickly Gulf exports recover through the Strait of Hormuz, a variable outside the group’s control.”

Preserving cohesion will be equally important. Some analysts say countries whose production has fallen because of damaged infrastructure or export restrictions are likely to argue that their current output understates their ability to produce once conditions normalize.

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Russia, for example, pumped about 8.4 million barrels a day in October, against a quota of nearly 10 million barrels, according to Rystad Energy. Moscow could argue that Ukrainian attacks on refining and export infrastructure have temporarily constrained production and that its underlying capacity remains higher than current output suggests.

The broader challenge is that the war has left producers with sharply different economic priorities. Iraq and Kuwait have suffered heavy economic losses, while other producers such as Algeria and Oman have benefited from higher prices and increased export volumes, according to BMI.

“These contrasting experiences could leave members with widely different appetites for renewed production curbs, particularly if stabilizing prices involves sacrificing revenue,” analysts at the research firm said.

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Sunday’s virtual meeting of seven core members—Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan and Oman—comes as oil prices are caught between expectations of an oversupplied market and continuous attacks on shipping and energy infrastructure in the Middle East.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded around $95 a barrel on Thursday, while West Texas Intermediate futures were above $84 a barrel.

“While recent OPEC+ meetings have elicited little market reaction, the Nov. 29 meeting could prove more consequential for near-term crude prices, particularly if it signals a renewed and collective willingness to manage supply in response to an increasingly bearish balance,” said Emily Ashford, head of energy research at Standard Chartered.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com