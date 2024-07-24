‘Canada being polluted by Khalistanis’: Indian-origin MP hits back at Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

In response to separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s video telling him and his Hindu friends to go back to India, Canadian MP Chandra Arya said on Wednesday that Canada is their land and it is being polluted by Khalistani extremists. Canada MP Chandra Arya

He said that Hindus from all over the world have come to Canada and have made significant contributions to the country’s socio-economic development.

“We Hindus have come to our wonderful country Canada from all parts of the world. From every country in South Asia, many countries in Africa and the Caribbean, and many other parts of the world, we have come here and Canada is our land,” said Arya in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“We have made and continue to make immense positive and productive contributions to the socio-economic development of Canada. With our long history of Hindu culture and heritage, we have enriched the multicultural fabric of Canada,” he added.

He said that their land is being polluted by “Khalistani extremists”, who are abusing freedoms guaranteed by the Canadian Charter of Rights.

The Canadian MP also expressed concern over the escalating incidents of hate-fueled violence directed at Hindu-Canadian communities.

“The Hindu temple BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton is vandalized again. During the last few years, Hindu temples in the Greater Toronto Area, British Columbia and other places in Canada have been vandalized with hateful graffiti. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of Sikhs for Justice last year publicly called for Hindus to go back to India,” he wrote on X on Tuesday.

In the post, he also mentioned that Khalistan supporters publicly celebrated in Brampton and Vancouver the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and brandishing images of deadly weapons.

“As I have always been saying, Khalistani extremists seem to get away with ease with their public rhetoric of hate and violence. Again, let me put it on record. Hindu Canadians are legitimately concerned. Like a broken record, I again call on Canadian law enforcement agencies to take this issue seriously before these rhetorics get translated into physical action against Hindu Canadians,” he added.



With ANI inputs