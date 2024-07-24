‘Correct yourself’: Om Birla vs TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee had a heated exchange on Wednesday during a discussion on the Union Budget in the House. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Sansad TV)

Banerjee claimed that the three farm laws, which were later repealed by the Centre, were not discussed. The Speaker insisted they were debated for five-and-a-half hours.

Banerjee, who represents West Bengal's Diamond Harbour constituency, said three farm laws were passed without consulting with farmers, their organisations and Opposition parties.

However, Speaker Om Birla immediately intervened and said, “To set the record straight. This House discussed the issue for five-and-a-half hours.”

The TMC leader continued with his statement that no discussion had taken place, prompting Birla's rebuke.

“When the Speaker speaks, he speaks correctly. You need to correct yourself,” he said.

Even after the Speaker's response, the TMC general secretary maintained his stance.

“I do not speak incorrectly," Birla retorted.

The Trinamool Congress leader also said that Budget 2024 lacked a clear vision and alleged it was designed to appease BJP's coalition partners.

“This budget appears to be prepared by two individuals to maintain goodwill with another two,” he said.

The Trinamool MP was referring to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and JDU leader Nitish Kumar, whose backing ensured the BJP had the required numbers to form the government after its performance dipped in the general election.

Opposition parties claim that Budget 2024 favoured Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, governed by the BJP's main allies, while other states were ignored.

He also took a jibe at the BJP saying justice has finally been delivered, and the saffron party faced a humiliating defeat in “Ayodhya” and lost Badrinath in the by-polls.

“Time has changed. The Prime Minister now leads a creaky, vulnerable, and shaky coalition that is just waiting to blow up. Rather than investing in the future of this country, it is unfortunate that the Union government is investing in PM Modi's political survival,” Banerjee said.