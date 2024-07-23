Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu praises Union Budget 2024: ‘Thanks for…’

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised the Union Budget 2024-25, presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Parliament Monsoon Session on Tuesday. He expressed gratitude for “recognising the needs of the state” and commended this year's Budget as “progressive and confidence-boosting.” Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.(PTI)

“On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I thank the Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji and Hon'ble Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman Ji, for recognising the needs of our State and focusing on a Capital, Polavaram, industrial nodes and development of backward areas in AP in the union budget of FY 24-25. This support from the Centre will go a long way towards rebuilding Andhra Pradesh. I congratulate you on the presentation of this progressive and confidence-boosting budget. #APBackOnTrack”

N Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh’s ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key member of the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

What did Andhra Pradesh get in the 2024 Budget?

- Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the 2024-25 Budget in the Lok Sabha, said that the NDA government has actively worked to meet the commitments of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. She laid out a detailed plan addressing the “key challenges” faced by Andhra Pradesh after its bifurcation.

- Sitharaman mentioned that “special financial support” would be provided by the Union government through multilateral agencies.

- The Union finance minister announced that ₹15,000 crore would be allocated to develop Andhra Pradesh's capital city this fiscal year, fulfilling long-standing commitments under the “Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.”

- The minister assured that additional funds would be provided for the development of Amaravati in the coming years. She also committed to financing and expediting the Polavaram Irrigation Project, allocating funds for infrastructure in industrial corridors, and providing grants for backward regions. Sitharaman described Polavaram as “the lifeline for Andhra Pradesh and its farmers,” linking its completion to national food security.

- She said that the ₹15,000 crore would be facilitated through multilateral development agencies this fiscal year, with more funds to come in future years.

- She also announced funds for infrastructure development in Kopparthy (part of the Vishakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor) and Orvakal (part of the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor).

- Funds would be allocated for the development of backward areas in Rayalaseema, the north Andhra districts, and the south Andhra district of Prakasam.

- The finance minister also announced special incentives for establishing industries in Andhra Pradesh, as promised in the AP Reorganisation Act of 2014.