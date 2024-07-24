Mausam badalne…': In Lok Sabha, Abhishek Banerjee quotes from SRK's film to attack PM Modi

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in power on “borrowed time” and quoted Shah Rukh Khan’s line “mausam badalne wala hai” from the movie Pathaan.



“The honourable Prime Minister is on borrowed time. You all are on borrowed time. Mark my words. And I would like to end by saying thora sabr rakhiye aur kursi ka peti bandh lijiye masuam bigadne wala hai (Have a little patience and fasten your seatbelt; the weather is about to change),” said Banerjee during the discussion on Budget 2024. TMC general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee

Taking a swipe at the BJP-led NDA government, Banerjee said the 2024 Lok Sabha election result is a direct audit of the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



“The PM was the face, body and head of the BJP's campaign, which cried abki baar 400 paar… but the party lost heavily in Bengal, stunned in Uttar Pradesh, shaken up in Maharashtra. Their (BJP) slogan was jo Ram ko laaye hain hum unko laayenge (Those who brought Ram will bring them) backfired,” claimed the TMC MP.



He said it took time for Lord Ram to come, but justice has finally been delivered, and the BJP faced a humiliating defeat in “Ayodhya” and lost Badrinath in the by-polls.



“Time has changed. The Prime Minister now leads a creaky, vulnerable, and shaky coalition that is just waiting to blow up. Rather than investing in the future of this country, it is unfortunate that the Union government is investing in PM Modi's political survival,” Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress leader also said that Budget 2024 is lacking a clear vision and alleged that it was designed to appease BJP coalition partners than to provide meaningful relief to the 140 crore people of the country.



“This budget appears to be prepared by two individuals to maintain goodwill with another two,” he said.