Over 1,300 security personnel deployed in Rawalpindi ahead of PTI protests

Security has been ramped up in Rawalpindi ahead of the potential protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and a Jamaat-e-Islami gathering at Liaquat Bagh, officials said as reported by the Tribune. Imran Khan's party PTI and supporters have been protesting demanding an update on the jailed leader's health.(REUTERS)

As per the Tribune, more than 1,300 police officers and security personnel have been deployed across Rawalpindi to maintain law and order. Citing officials, it reported that the deployment includes two superintendents of police, seven deputy superintendents of police, 29 inspectors and station house officers, 92 upper subordinates and 340 constables. In addition, seven sections of Elite Force commandos, 22 Rapid Emergency and Security Operations personnel, and 400 members of the Anti-Riots Management Wing have been deployed.

The heavy deployment comes on the heels of heightened political tensions in Pakistan, after former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 17 years' imprisonment in the Toshakhana-II case.

As per the Tribune, Police have also established 32 pickets, each supervised by an upper subordinate, while Elite Force commandos are conducting patrols. Personnel have been equipped with anti-riot gear, including rubber bullets and tear gas launchers.

Moreover, pickets have been set up at key locations, including Liaquat Bagh, Fawara Chowk, Mandi Mor, Carriage Factory, Committee Chowk, Chandni Chowk, both sides of Faizabad, Sadiqabad, Metro Station Saddar, 22 Number Chungi, Chohar Chowk and MH Chowk.

Tribune reported that special pickets have also been established on routes and access points leading to Adiala Jail, as well as at Chak Beli Mor, Thallian Interchange, Chakri Interchange and Jorian.

Citing officials, it added that personnel have been instructed to remain vigilant, with additional police kept on standby at the security division and at police stations to respond to any emergency.

PTI leaders have voiced support for the party's founder and criticised the verdict.

Tribune reported that Party secretary general Salman Akram Raja said on Saturday that Khan had urged supporters to prepare for a street movement. The party leaders have vowed action against the verdict which they have deemed baseless.