Over 17,000 flights cancelled as US air traffic hit by worst outage in 35 years

The weekend US air traffic outage ranks as the worst in 35 years for flight cancellations caused by a technology issue, surpassing Southwest Airlines Co.’s 2022 systems meltdown, according to travel app Flighty.

Passengers wait in an airport terminal as flight cancellations and delays continue across the United States after a nationwide air traffic control stoppage. (Bloomberg/Representative image)

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With every US carrier affected by the four-hour nationwide stoppage on Friday, the number of flight cancellations had exceed 17,000 by Sunday, aviation data providers including Flighty and Cirium said. That surpassed the 16,900 scrapped flights caused by Southwest’s tech troubles in the winter holiday of 2022.

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Airlines and passengers are still reeling from the days of disruption caused by only the third nationwide ground-stop in history, and the worst since the September 2001 terror attacks. The issue has been traced to the replacement of outdated copper wire at a remote location in Arkansas and a router that started flooding the air-traffic control system with connection attempts.

Deep Dive What caused the nationwide US air traffic outage? The disruption was linked to work replacing outdated copper wire at a remote Arkansas site and a router that flooded the air traffic control system with connection attempts. The FAA said the precise cause was still under investigation. Why did flight cancellations continue after the FAA lifted the ground stop? Airlines could not immediately resume normal operations because crews and aircraft were out of position, and some carriers faced staffing problems. This led to further cancellations and delays as airlines worked to get schedules back on track. How many flights were cancelled in the US air traffic outage? More than 17,000 flights had been cancelled by Sunday, surpassing the 16,900 cancellations linked to Southwest’s 2022 systems failure. The disruption affected every US carrier.

Also Read: US's longest aircraft stoppage in 25 years: Why a problem on the ground affected flights thousands of miles away

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{{^usCountry}} Cancellations started to ease on Sunday, with more than 2,220 flights affected as of 11.15 p.m. New York time, according to FlightAware data, though more than 10,100 services were delayed as airlines struggled to get planes and crew back on schedule. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cancellations started to ease on Sunday, with more than 2,220 flights affected as of 11.15 p.m. New York time, according to FlightAware data, though more than 10,100 services were delayed as airlines struggled to get planes and crew back on schedule. {{/usCountry}}

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Major airlines including Delta Air Lines Inc. and Alaska Air Group Inc. said they are anticipating a more normal service or vastly reduced cancelations Monday.

So far, American Airlines Group Inc. is the most-impacted airline by total, with more than 5,300 services scrapped since Friday, while financially-troubled JetBlue Airways Corp. was the worst hit as a proportion of flights, according to flight data provider Cirium.

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Also Read: US flight cancellations expose old air traffic control system as FAA seeks $50 billion for upgrades

The latest air traffic tech troubles also surpassed major crises like the 2024 global IT failure of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., which grounded flights and impacted businesses around the world. The CrowdStrike chaos triggered a further crisis for Delta at the time, after its crew-scheduling system failed.