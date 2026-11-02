Pakistan-bound LNG tanker attacked near Strait of Hormuz despite Iranian nod; Qatar, Saudi condemn attack

A Pakistan-bound liquified natural gas tanker was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz last week, despite Islamabad seeking prior approval and permissions from Iran.

No statement has been made from Pakistani authorities regarding the attack, as Islamabad continues to play the mediator between the US and Iran amid their ongoing conflict. (REUTERS/Representational)

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According to a Bloomberg report, a Marshall Islands-flagged vessel, Al Mayeda, was sailing from Qatar towards Pakistan when it come under fire. The vessel was reportedly carrying LNG from Qatar Gas Transport Company Limited, also known as Nakilat.

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People familiar to the matter told Bloomberg that the attack took place hours after Iranian authorities have the vessel the green light to go ahead.

As per ship tracking data by Marine Traffic, the ship had to turn around towards the Persian Gulf after the attack.

Based on a statement from the Indian ministry of ports and shipping, the vessel was targeted in a projectile attack on October 30. Taking to X, shipping ministry said all 25 crew members, including six Indian nationals, were safe but didn’t provide further details.

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{{^usCountry}} No statement has been made from Pakistani authorities regarding the attack, as Islamabad continues to play the mediator between the US and Iran amid their ongoing conflict. Qatar, Saudi and GCC condemn attack on vessel {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No statement has been made from Pakistani authorities regarding the attack, as Islamabad continues to play the mediator between the US and Iran amid their ongoing conflict. Qatar, Saudi and GCC condemn attack on vessel {{/usCountry}}

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The attack on the Pakistan-bound vessel was condemned by Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

“Qatar reserves its right to take all necessary measures, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, to protect its assets and safeguard its vessels and their crews,” the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday, adding that authorities are investigating the incident and those responsible.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also warns against the dangers of such reckless and irresponsible actions, and the grave repercussions they may have on regional security and stability, as well as the global economy - particularly the potential environmental risks resulting from the targeting of energy carriers, and the serious consequences for the marine environment and the water security of the countries in the region,” the Qatari ministry added.

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Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), condemned the attack on Al Mayeda.

"Targeting energy tankers represents a dangerous escalation that undermines the security of the region and endangers lives, properties, and the movement of the global economy," read a statement from the GCC Secretariat.

The foreign ministry of Saudi Arabia also condemned the incident.

"The Kingdom reiterates its rejection of all violations that threaten the security and safety of maritime navigation and global energy supplies," read the statement issued on X

"The Kingdom also stresses the importance of urgent action by the international community to ensure maritime security and the safety of international trade, and to uphold international law in this regard," the statement added further.

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